Four sides advance to the quarter finals of the Limerick IHC

FOUR sides booked their place in the quarter finals of the Nick Grene Limerick IHC last weekend.
The full line-up for the knockout stages will be confirmed this weekend but already Croom, Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry and Knockaderry have advanced.
Croom had a 1-23 to 0-13 win over Hospital-Herbertstown to advance. Croom drew with Pallasgreen in round one but were double-score winners in Bruff last Saturday.
Conor Allis and James Malone led the scoring with six points each, while Mark Reidy was introduced as a sub and scored the game's only goal.
Granagh-Balllingarry were 2-19 to 3-14 winners over Tournafulla in Feenagh. This result sends Tournafulla into a relegation play-off and ensures Granagh-Ballingarry and Bruree of quarter final places ahead of their final round group game this weekend.
At half time it was Tournafulla 2-7 Granagh-Ballingarry 1-9 and at the water break in the second half it was Granagh-Ballingarry 1-17 Tournafulla 2-10.
In injury time it was a one point game, but it was Granagh-Ballingarry that got the next score to break Tour hearts.
In Rathkeale, Knockaderry were 1-17 to 1-15 winners over Feohanagh.
Knockaderry were five points clear at one point in the opening half but the game was level by half time; 1-8 to 0-11.
The eventual winners then surged 1-15 to 1-8 clear before a Feohanagh fightback. It was 1-17 to 1-11 at the second half water break and Knockaderry didn't score in the final quarter but Feohanagh's late scoring burst just fell short.
The fourth game last weekend saw Na Piarsaigh record a 3-19 to 1-13 win over Kilmallock in Croom.
A James O Brien goal helped Na Piarsaigh to a 1-9 to 0-5 half time lead.
O'Brien added another goal in the second half while Dylan Lynch also found the net in a 12-point victory which had Evan Gilvarry (0-5) and James Daly (0-6, 5frees) as the main scorers for the city side.
