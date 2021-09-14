Limerick camogie confirm departure of inter-county team manager Pat Ryan

LIMERICK Camogie have confirmed the departure of inter-county team manager Pat Ryan after one season.

It is understood that work commitments see the Fedamore man depart the role, which saw him as manager of both the Limerick senior and junior teams in 2021.

Ryan has set up his own business - Pat Ryan Financial Services.

And, he is now to become the title sponsor to the Limerick junior camogie championships.

"We're delighted to announce this partnership with Pat Ryan Financial Services Ltd for all 2021 Junior Club Championships. Pat has brought significant value and progress to Limerick Camogie this past year. We have seen the passion, dedication and attention to detail he brings to every session and match. No doubt he'll bring the same to his new business," said Limerick camogie chairperson Grace McNamara.

"We appreciate the dedication it takes to set up a new business and understand the need to put his business first at this time. Therefore Pat stepping back as county manager is disappointing, we know we've gained a valuable supporter to camogie athletes in Limerick. We wish Pat the very best of luck in his new venture and thank him for the continued support to Limerick Camogie," said McNamara.