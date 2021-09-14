New title sponsors as Limerick Camogie launch their county club championships

LIMERICK Camogie has revealed three new title sponsors for their county club championships.

All grades of adult camogie championship commence this weekend in Limerick.

This Monday evening Limerick Camogie announced that Neville Jewellers are to sponsor the Senior Championship for a three- year term, beginning this year.

This year’s championship launch took place at Neville Jeweller’s in the Crescent Shopping Centre.

“It's a pleasure to partner with a business grounded in family and tradition. We have huge growth plans in Limerick Camogie across 27 clubs and we value our partners who also are growing their business in Limerick," said Limerick Camogie Chairperson Grace McNamara.

The launch was attended by players Noreen Flanagan (Ahane), Kate Ambrose (Newcastle West), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Emer Hickey (Granagh-Ballingarry) and Katie Campbell (Na Piarsaigh), along with Neville Jewellers Managing Director John Neville.

"We are delighted and thrilled with this sponsorship and it's a get opportunity for us because it fits perfectly with what we are trying to achieve here in Limerick," said John Neville, Managing Director of Neville Jewellers.

"I have a daughter myself and women's sports and team sports are so important for every child and when we see the girls here at the launch and they are a credit to their sport."

He added: "We are delighted to be joining up with a body like Limerick camogie who have a wonderful reputation - it's a perfect fit for us".

The new sponsor for the county intermediate championship is Niche Sports Data.

Niche Sports Data, owned by David Kennedy & based in Tipperary, provides instant access to static & live data for sport through a multitude of feeds to Media, Fantasy Sports Companies, Technology Companies, Global Brands & Sportsbooks.

Limerick Camogie Chairperson Grace McNamara said: "we are excited to help bring sports analysis to clubs with a young and eager business partner specialising in our national game. The insights generated from analysing a recorded game is hugely valuable to players, managers and clubs. We’re delighted to start this partnership for our clubs to gain the benefits that sports analysis can bring and we see a strong opportunity for shared growth and value across the county".

The junior championships will be sponsored by Pat Ryan Financial Services.

“We're delighted to announce this partnership with Pat Ryan Financial Services Ltd for all 2021 Junior Club

Championships. Pat has brought significant value and progress to Limerick Camogie this past year. We have seen the

passion, dedication and attention to detail he brings to every session and match. No doubt he'll bring the same to his new

business," said Limerick camogie chairperson Grace McNamara.

"We appreciate the dedication it takes to set up a new business and understand the need to put his business first at this time. Therefore Pat stepping back as county manager is disappointing, we know we've gained a valuable supporter to camogie athletes in Limerick. We wish Pat the very best of luck in his new venture and thank him for the continued support to Limerick Camogie," said McNamara.