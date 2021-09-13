24 Limerick club hurling championship matches to determine line-up for knockout stages

THE line-up for the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate Limerick club hurling championships will be decided this weekend.

There are 24 games in the fixture list across round three of the senior, intermediate and junior championships.

Relegation issues will also be decided in the top three grades with another two rounds of JAHC to follow in October before that championship reaches the quarter finals.

Tickets for all games can be purchased here

In the 12 team Bon Secours Limerick SHC the only certainty is that Monaleen will play in the relegation play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC for 2022. While a number of teams have one foot in the knockout stages, mathematically all can't be confirmed only after the weekend games. However, scoring difference would suggest that Patrickswell will be in the knockout stages as an Ahane win over Doon would see Doon drop to bottom of the group.

In the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC, Mungret and Newcastle West are assured of semi final spots, while also confirmed is that Bruff will play in the relegation play-off.

In the Nick Grene Limerick IHC, final standings have yet to be confirmed but assured of quarter final places are Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom and Knockaderry. Also confirmed is that Tournafulla will be one of four sides in the relegation pla-off to decide who drops to the junior ranks next year.

There are only two of five rounds of the Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC played and those with 100% records are Kilteely-Dromkeen, Mungret, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Caherline, Castletown-Ballyagran and Ballybrown.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Round Three

South Liberties v Garryspillane on Friday September in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 18 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm

Ahane v Doon on Sunday September 19 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Adare v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Sunday September 19 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 3

Cappamore v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 19 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe on Sunday September 19 in Kilfinane at 1pm

Knockainey v Mungret on Sunday September 19 in Claughaun at 1pm

Newcastle West v Bruff on Sunday September 19 in Croagh at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Round Three

Bruree v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday September 18 in Croom at 5.30pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 19 in Kilteely at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Knockaderry on Sunday September 19 in Newcastle West at 1pm

Kilmallock v Effin on Sunday September 19 in Kilbreedy at 1pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC Round Three

Monagea v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Friday September 17 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Caherline v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday September 18 in Cappamore at 4pm

Garryspillane v St Kierans on Saturday September 18 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Templeglantine v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Saturday September 18 in Tournafulla at 5pm

Crecora-Manister v Old Christians on Saturday September 18 in Mungret at 5.30pm

Killeedy v Claughaun on Sunday September 19 in The Bog Garden at 1pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monaleen on Sunday September 19 in Mick Neville Park at 1pm

Staker Wallace v Castletown-Ballyagran on Sunday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm

Ballybrown v Rathkeale on Sunday September 19 in Askeaton at 5pm

Mungret v Askeaton on Sunday September 19 in Clarina at 5.30pm

Ahane v St Patricks on Sunday September 19 in Caherdavin at 8pm

Patrickswell v Doon on Sunday September 19 in Kilbreedy at 8pm