Munster age-grade teams named for interprovincial fixtures

Castletroy College players who are members of the Munster U18 Schools squad
The Munster U18 Schools team and the U19s team have both been named for this weekend’s IRFU Interprovincial fixture.
Today, Sunday, Munster U18 Schools will take on Leinster U18 Schools at MU Barnhall RFC (KO 1pm).
This will be Munster U18 Schools’ second Interprovincial fixture after they were narrowly beaten by their Ulster counterparts two weeks ago.
MUNSTER U18 SCHOOLS: Stephen Kiely (Capt) (Castletroy College), Gordon Wood (St Munchin’s College), Matthew O’Callaghan (Christian Brothers College), Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís), Sean Long (Presentation Brothers College), Benjamin Lynch (Christian Brothers College), Jake O’Riordan (St Munchin’s College), Rory Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College), Harry Foster (Christian Brothers College), Jack Somers (Crescent College Comprehensive), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College), Joseph Coffey (Cistercian College Roscrea), Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College), Liam Angermann (St Munchin’s College). Replacements: Adam Wrona (Christian Brothers College), Sam Loftus (Christian Brothers College), Michael Long (Rockwell College), Oisin Toland (Castletroy College), Dawid Novak (Christian Brothers College), Jack Ryan (Rockwell College), Cillian O’Conner (St. Munchin’s College), Oisin Pepper (St. Munchin’s College), Mitchell Connolly (Bandon Grammar School), Jacob Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College), Aidan Ryan (Castletroy College).
Also in action today, Sunday, Sunday are the Munster U19s side.
Fiach O’Loughlin’s side are coming off the back of 24-19 win over Connacht last weekend. They take on Ulster at 3.30pm at MU Barnhall RFC.
MUNSTER U19s: James O’Brien (St Munchin’s College/St. Mary’s RFC), Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/ Clonmel RFC), Cian O’Halloran (Crescent College Comprehensive /Shannon RFC), Liam McCarthy (c) (Bandon Grammar School/Skibbereen RFC), Luke Doyle (Waterford City RFC), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar School/Bandon RFC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/CBC), Conall Henchy (Crescent College Comprehensive/UL Bohemian RFC), Gus Harrington (Shannon RFC/St. Munchin’s College), Danny McCarthy (Midleton RFC/Midleton CBS), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff RFC), Eoghan Sheehan (CBC/Dolphin RFC), Ruadhan Quinn (Crescent College Comprehensive/Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Peter Hyland (PBC/Cork Constitution FC), Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Thurles RFC). Replacements: Thomas Land (CBC/Midleton RFC), Evan O’Riordan (CBC/Cork Constitution FC), Stephen Hayes (St. Munchin’s College/St. Mary’s RFC), Tommy O’Connor (St. Gerard’s School), Robert McCarthy (Bandon RFC), Jack Kevane (Bandon Grammar/Skibbereen RFC), James Finn (Nenagh Ormond RFC/St. Joseph’s CBS), Jacob O’Driscoll (Bandon RFC), Tom Downey (Rockwell College/Cashel RFC), Rhys O’Malley (Garryowen FC/Castletroy College), Joshua Costello (Shannon RFC/St. Munchin’s College), Tomas Clifford (Killarney RFC).
