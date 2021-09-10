Newcastle West remain unbeaten with one point win over Glenroe in Limerick Premier IHC

NEWCASTLE West have one foot in the semi finals of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

This Friday night they were 0-17 to 0-16 winners over Glenroe in round two of the group phase in Mick Neville Park.

The Willie Hurley managed side and Paul O'Grady coached side reversed the result of the 2019 Limerick IHC final to build on last week's win over Dromin-Athlacca.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening 10-minutes but then Newcastle West found six successive scores.

They were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the first half water break and soon 0-9 to 0-4 ahead.

Brian and Eoin Hurley had two points each from play in the opening half for the side in black and white while Eoin Walsh had the only score from play for Glenroe in the opening half.

At half time it was 0-11 to 0-7 to Newcastle West.

Glenroe found back in the second half and two Brian O'Connell points were among their tally as they edged closer, 0-14 to 0-12, at the second half water break.

Ethan Hurley scores settled Newcastle West and they were 0-17 to 0-13 clear in the final minutes.

But an Eoin O'Mahony score and two long range frees from goalkeeper David McCarthy reduced the deficit to a single point but Glenroe just ran out of time.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.