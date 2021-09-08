Search

08/09/2021

Limited edition Limerick camogie jersey inspired by The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan

Specially commissioned Limerick camogie jersey inspired by Dolores O'Riordan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A new specially commissioned Limerick camogie jersey has been launched to mark the 50th birthday of The Cranberries' star Dolores O'Riordan.

The limited edition jersey is to be auctioned for charity.

The initiative is the brainchild of Cranberries Italia, the official community of Italian Cranberries fans.

"2021 marks a very important year, because it would have been Dolores O'Riordan's 50th birthday and our community has come up with a project to pay homage to this anniversary. In collaboration with the staff of the Limerick Camogie team and with the precious collaboration of McKeever Teamwear, we have created a commemorative jersey dedicated to the Limerick's star Dolores O'Riordan," explained Paolo Catena of Cranberries Italia.

"A very limited number of jerseys will be made: only 10 pieces, some of which we will try to auction to raise funds for social and volunteer projects related to the camogie team and sports activities in the city of Limerick, and in part for the #italialoveslimerick project."

Known worldwide as the lead singer of The Cranberries, Ballybricken native Dolores O'Riordan did actually play camogie during her days in Laurel Hill.

The front of the special jersey is embellished with the words: Living through the spirit of your dreams - lyrics from 'Ordinary Day', the lead single taken from Dolores O'Riordan's debut album, Are You Listening?

"A shirt will also be donated to Dolores O'Riordan's family as a testimony to the deep bond that binds it to the Italian Cranberries fans," added Paolo Catena.

In 2001, Cranberries Italia was born as a web space for meeting and exchanging information on the band, it was then consolidated, also carrying out many offline activities: meet & greet with the band, choreography and bus trips on the occasion of the Italian concerts, previews of upcoming albums, participation in radio and television broadcasts, fan meetings held in various Italian cities.

In 18 years of activity Cranberries Italia has collaborated with: Universal Music Italia, MCA Records, Mikado Film Italia, Contemporary Arts of London, Edel Italia, BMG Italia.

"Following the tragic death of Dolores O'Riordan, Cranberries Italia has promoted an initiative with social purposes in her memory: this is how the #italialoveslimerick project was born, still active through donations from fans, to finance musical
educational activities within of the Learning Hub in Limerick, hometown of the Cranberries," outlined Paolo Catena.

Further information is available via email to info@cranberriesitalia.it

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media