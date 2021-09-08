New sponsorship secured for Limerick Ladies Football club championship

LIMERICK Ladies Football has announced the new sponsorship of 3Dental for all four grades of the club championship.

The senior, intermediate and junior championships will be sponsored under this one year deal.

The launch of the sponsorship deal and the championship took place this Tuesday evening in the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel and Spa.

The launch was attended by 26 players, representing 27 teams and 21 clubs from across the county.

As part of the sponsorship, 3Dental will offer a 50% discount to all players registered with Limerick Ladies for fitted gumshields.

“I am delighted to have such a high-profile local company sponsoring us this year. I am certain that their commitment to Ladies Football in Limerick will enable us to reach new heights going forward," said Limerick Ladies Football Chairperson, PJ Kiely at the launch.

3Dental Limerick's practice manager, Nikki Richardson, said, "We are great supporters of Limerick Ladies Football and are delighted to be able to sponsor this year's championship. We want to wish the Limerick ladies players the best of luck for a safe and competitive competition.”