Limerick Ladies Football confirm resignation of County Board chairperson and secretary

A statement from Limerick Ladies Football County Board this Thursday morning has confirmed the resignations of three County Board officers.

LeaderSport understands that all three officials left their posts across a number of weeks in June and August.

After much rumour in recent weeks, the statement confirms the departure of Dawn Hennessy as Chairperson, Colin Moloney as Secretary and Larry Mason as Vice-Chairperson.

"We would like to thank Dawn, Colin and Larry for their hard work and the time and commitment they showed to Limerick Ladies Football throughout their tenures. We wish them every success in the future," said the statement issued on behave of the Limerick Ladies Football Board by PRO Niamh Richardson.

"Limerick Ladies Football County Board are taking this opportunity to reassess and aim to emerge stronger and resolute in our determination to take Ladies Football in Limerick to the next level. Therefore, we are delighted to announce the appointment of PJ Kiely as Chairperson, Siobhan McCarthy as temporary Secretary and Breda Ahern as Vice-Chairperson" outlined the statement.

New chairman ​PJ Kiely is involved with the St Brigids LGFA club for the past five years. He has coached underage teams and is currently the Development Officer for St Brigids.

"Being a keen footballer himself, from the age of 10, PJ is passionate about the game. He currently works as a Regional Manager and has worked in sales, coaching and business development for the past 30 years. Combining his two skillsets, PJ is looking forward to bringing Limerick Ladies Football to the next level," said the statement.

​New secretary Siobhan McCarthy has been involved in the Dromcollogher-Broadford Ladies Football club for a number of years. She has previously held the roles of assistant secretary and secretary of Limerick Ladies Football County board for numerous years.

"Siobhan captained Dromcollogher-Broadford in the 1993 junior county final and was involved in reforming the club in 1998 with Anne Buckley, to great success. Siobhan is currently the Chairperson and Development Officer of her club and is passionately involved in all teams. Siobhan is a homemaker whose six daughters are all involved in Ladies Football, with Niamh McCarthy, 2019 and 2020 Limerick Ladies Captain, being Siobhan’s eldest.," outlined the statement.

​The new vice-chairperson is Breda Ahern, who has been involved with Limerick Ladies Football County Board for a number of years, having served as PRO for six years and has been involved in both the Fixtures and Development Committees, as well as a Munster Council Delegate.

"Breda has been involved with the Limerick U14, Uand Minor County Teams, as well as Development Squads over the years. Breda is currently Chairperson of Ahane Ladies Football Club and has held a number of Club positions in Ahane and loves to help out as a mentor/coach in the Club," said the statement.

​"Limerick Ladies Football is excited to continue the development of players, clubs and mentors within the county to add to the growing success of Limerick Ladies Football. We wish PJ, Siobhan and Breda every success in the role while continuing to encourage members of our communities and clubs to become involved in the County Board and Sub-Committees. The volunteers within our organisation are integral to the successful running of leagues, championships and county teams, therefore, we ask all Limerick Ladies Supporters and members to consider becoming involved in our County Board," concluded the County Board statement.