27 teams set out in search of glory as Limerick Ladies Football championships commence

THE Limerick Ladies Football club championship throws in across four grades this weekend.

There are 10 games in round one across senior, intermediate and junior football - all sponsored by 3Dental.

The vast majority of round one games are Sunday August 12.

While 20 teams are in action in the varying opening round games this weekend, seven further teams have byes.

In total there are 21 clubs providing 27 teams across four grades of championship.

The club football championship will run every second weekend with finals scheduled for November.

St Ailbes are back-to-back senior champions and already this year they won the Division One County League title.

Elsewhere in the league; Division Two was won by Ballylanders with a final win over St Brigids; Division Three went to Athea who beat Ahane in the final and Division Four was won by Dromcollogher-Broadford B who defeated Croom in the final.

The senior championship comprises of Monagea, Old Mills, Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders and St Ailbes.

The intermediate championship rests between Dromcollogher-Broadford, Murroe-Boher, Oola, Knockainey, Fr Caseys and Mungret.

In the Junior A Championship are Ahane, Adare, Athea, Groody Gaels and Galtee Gaels.

In the Junior B Championship are Croom, Gerald Griffins, St Senans, Pallasgreen and the B teams from Dromcollogher-Broadford, Oola, Fr Caseys, Ballylanders, Monagea and St Ailbes.

FIXTURES

All games Sunday unless stated

3DENTAL SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Feohanagh-Castlemahon v St Brigids in Coolyroe at 4pm

St Ailbes v Ballylanders in Ballybricken at 3pm

3DENTAL INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Oola v Knockainey in Oola at 4pm

Fr Caseys v Mungret in Mountcollins at 4pm

3DENTAL JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP

Groody Gaels v Galtee Gaels in St Patricks at 11am

Adare v Athea in Adare at 11am

3DENTAL JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

Oola B v Gerald Griffins on Friday in Doon at 7.30

Fr Caseys B v Ballylanders B in Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12noon

St Senans v Monagea B in St Senans at 11am

St Ailbes B v Pallasgreen in Ballybricken at 11am