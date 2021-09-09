Kyle Hayes: "Massive buzz" as Kildimo-Pallaskenry to end 70 years wait for senior hurling

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY become Limerick’s newest senior hurling club this Friday evening.

When the men in blue and white take the field in the LIT Gaelic Grounds to play Monaleen at 7.30 it will be the first time since the 1940s that a team from the parish out along the N69 has played in the senior grade.

It’s just 10 seasons since both sides of the Kildimo & Pallaskenry parish came together at adult level and since 2012, the club have won the 2017 IHC and then the 2020 Premier IHC.

Three time All-Ireland SHC winner Kyle Hayes is the team captain.

“It’s been a long time since we have been senior in the club so it is something and a challenge that we look forward to and will relish,” Hayes told LeaderSport.

“There is a massive buzz around the club and even to look at the underage the numbers are beginning to rise - they really have sky-rocketed in the last few years. It is brilliant to young boys and girls walking down to the pitch with hurleys the whole time - that’s a nice sign to see,” he outlined.

Friday against Monaleen and then Sunday September 19 against Adare will determine if the newcomers are involved in a quarter final or a relegation play-off.

“The last few years we have the luxury of having maybe seven games in the Premier IHC some years and this will be a new challenge and something we are looking forward to. It’s obviously new teams that we are playing so that’s good after playing the same teams for the last couple of years - it’s nice to get a new challenge in that regard,” said Hayes.

“We haven’t really set out a target - we will just take it game by game and momentum is a massive thing and hopefully we can build that.”

Hayes and fellow Limerick senior hurling panellist Darren O’Connell have returned to the club set-up in the last two weeks after their county exploits.

”We have been checking in and gone to a few challenge matches and training. It’s great to be back with the club - it’s so different, it almost feels like going on holidays when you go back to the club with your childhood friends. Of course we were lucky to have the extra week with the bye in the first round so it was an extra week of training together.”

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are managed by Patrickswell’s Natal O’Grady, who has Knockaderry’s Ger Downes as a hurling coach and Kilmallock’s Adrian O’Brien as S&C coach.

The last time Monaleen and Kildimo-Pallaskenry met in county championship was 2014 when the men in blue were 1-14 to 0-16 winners in a year when Monaleen were promoted out of IHC.