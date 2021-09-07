Limerick All-Ireland hurling hero receives official Hurler of the Month award for August

LIMERICK hurling hero Cian Lynch is the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for August.

The Patrickswell man was honoured for his sparkling All-Ireland SHC final display against Cork on August 22 and indeed his semi final performance against Waterford earlier in the month.

Lynch was one of three Limerick players short-listed for the official award last week and this Tuesday was announced as the winner ahead of Seamus Flanagan and Sean Finn.

The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership.

Lynch is the fourth monthly award winner for 2021 - following Jamie Barron of Waterford in July, Tony Kelly of Clare in June and Ciaran Clarke of Antrim in May.

Elsewhere today, Galway camogie’s Aoife Donohue and Meath footballer Vikki Wall are the women’s monthly winners and Tyrone Kieran McGeary picks up the Gaelic Football award.

GAA President Larry McCarthy led the congratulations.

"Cian was outstanding for Limerick as they won back-to-back All-Ireland hurling titles for the first time in their history. Kieran continued his excellent form from the Ulster Championship as Tyrone overcame Kerry after extra time to make it to the All-Ireland Football final," he commented.

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Tom Parsons, CEO added his congratulations

"These players put in exceptional performances in August and throughout the year and, while there are still All-Ireland finals to come for Kieran and Aoife, I do want to particularly recognise Cian for his Man of the Match display in the All-Ireland Hurling Final and Vicki for the part she played in Meath’s first senior All-Ireland final appearance. These are four exceptionally talented and hard-working players for their teams," said the former Mayo footballer.

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of all of us at PwC, I would like to extend our congratulations and say a big well done to Aoife, Vikki, Cian and Kieran – each of them is a deserving winner of their Player of the Month award. To be able to perform so well as an individual and also contribute to their team when the stakes are at their highest is a rare skill. These Player of the Month awards reward excellence and PwC is proud that our partnership with the GPA recognises equally the effort and ability of all Gaelic players.”