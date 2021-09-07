Fixtures confirmed for quarter finals in the varying Limerick club football championships

THE quarter finals across the top four tiers of Limerick club football will take place on the weekend of September 23-26
The line-up is complete in the senior and two junior championships with the full intermediate list to be completed in the coming days following some delayed group games.
The first of the four senior quarter finals will be under lights in Mick Neville Park when Monaleen meet Fr Caseys.
Monaleen will be looking to reach a first semi final since 2018 while Fr Caseys will attempt to end their quarter final losing streak.
The following afternoon 2019 IFC winners Galtee Gaels play 2019 SFC finalists Oola.
There are two Sunday afternoon ties in Rathkeale.
Champions Adare will be looking to reach a fifth successive semi final when they play Ballysteen, who were semi finalists last year
Newcastle West play Claughaun. The last Limerick SFC meeting of these old rivals Newcastle West and Claughaun was in the 2010 relegation final when Newcastle West were narrow 1-7 to 2-3 winners.
All semi finals are then set to take place on October 1-3 before attentions returns to the hurling championship the following weekend.
IRISH WIRE LIMERICK SFC QUARTER FINALS
Monaleen v Fr Caseys on Friday September 24 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Oola v Galtee Gaels on Saturday September 25 in Kilmallock at 4pm
Ballysteen v Adare on Sunday September 26 in The Bog Garden at 1pm
Claughaun v Newcastle West on Sunday September 26 in Mick Neville Park at 1pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK PREMIER JAFC QUARTER FINALS
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Fr Caseys on Thursday September 23 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Mountcollins v Athea on Friday September 24 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Monagea v Newcastle West on Saturday September 25 in Dromcollogher at 4pm
Castlemahon v Croom on Sunday September 26 in Feenagh at 1pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC
Banogue v Bruree on Sunday September 26 in Croom at 12noon
Mungret v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday September 26 in Claughaun at 12noon
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Adare on Sunday September 26 in Ballingarry at 12noon
St Patricks v Camogue Rovers on Sunday September 26 in Mungret at 12noon
