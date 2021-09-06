Old rivals Patrickswell and Ahane to collide in Limerick club hurling championship

PATRICKSWELL will still have a big say in the Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling championship despite round one defeat.

That’s the view of Limerick and Doon forward Pat Ryan, who chipped in with four points from play as his side lowered The Well yesterday.

Na Piarsaigh lost in round one last season and regrouped to win the Daly Cup title and Pat Ryan insists no one should discount Patrickswell after the 0-27 to 1-23 defeat to Doon.

“Patrickswell will have a big say in this championship. My God they are a hard team to play against. It felt like an inter-county game at times – there was serious intensity in that game,” gasped Ryan after the thrill-a-minute tie.

The club championship start came two weeks after Liam MacCarthy Cup glory for Limerick in Croke Park.

“That feels like six months ago already - we had a fantastic time after the All-Ireland but that is gone now and parked and it’s about the club jersey now. You don’t want to over celebrate, you enjoy it for a week or two and then it’s back to the club and that’s the way to have it,” said Ryan.

Patrickswell must now get a positive result when they play Ahane in round two live on TG4 next Sunday, while Doon’s victory ensures they get a weekend off.

“That was massive because last year we were four points up four minutes into added time and we let that slip and it ended up a draw so to get one over on The Well today was massive. We don’t seem to do things easy - we never do. We were probably six points up at one stage and still only won by one point. But still we are so so happy to get that win because you want to top this group and get straight into a semi final if you can and we are half way there,” outlined Ryan of the win over Patrickswell.

There were three red cards and Patrickswell could now be without Kevin O’Brien and Paudie Maher due to suspension when they play Ahane.

Also next weekend Kilmallock must regroup to kick-start their championship when they play Ballybrown. Kilmallock, minus the injured Graeme Mulcahy, lost by 10-points to Na Piarsaigh.

Elsewhere in round two Monaleen will play Kildimo-Pallaskenry while Garryspillane play Blackrock.