Dramatic day of Munster Junior Cup action in local soccer

Geraldines 2 Croom Utd 3

Croom Utd produced the shock of the day in the Munster Junior Cup when they knocked Premier side Geraldines out with a 3-2 extra time win at Garryowen on Sunday.

Geraldines, struggling to find their feet in the League, looked to be on their way when Shane Byrne converted a spot kick on 16 minutes. However it was all square five minutes later when Dylan Moloney scored for the visitors.

Zac Mursal restored ‘Dines advantage before the break but on the hour mark Dylan Murphy restored parity for Croom.

Extra time was required to separate the sides and it was the county side who prevailed thanks to Dylan Murphy’s second.



Corbally Utd A 0-9 Fairview Rgs

A very young Corbally XI had no answer to a bang in form Fairview side in Athlunkard.

AJ O'Connor, deployed in midfield position fired in a quick fire hat trick in the first half and thereafter it was just a case of how many the Premier side would tack on.

O’Connor scored a fourth while Eoin Duff (2), Russell Quirke, Shane Duggan and Mark Slattery completed the scoring.



Kilmallock 0 Janesboro 4

The only all-premier tie went to script with Janesboro putting four past bottom side Kilmallock.

David Hannon scored a double while Conor Madden and Scott Mitchell also chipped in with goals.

Prospect Priory 9 Caledonians 1

Prospect overran a young Cals XI in Cals Park running in nine goals in the process.

Yacouba Yabre bagged a hat trick, Danny Colbert claimed a double as did Dylan Kelly Higgins. Ian Clancy, Philip Naughton and Robbie Kelleher completed the rout.

Patrickswell 1 Ballynanty Rovers 8

A first half hat trick from Aaron Nunan put paid to the Patrickswell challenge versus Ballynanty Rvs. Darragh Hughes, John Connery, Adrian Power and Eddie Radcliffe were also on the mark for the Premier team while John Collins scored the goal of the game with an outrageous 35 yarder for the ‘Well’





Mungret Reg 3 Nenagh 0

Mungret Regional eased into round two of the provincial tournament with a 3-0 win over Nenagh B. Goals from Evan Barrett, Marcus Finucane and Cian McNicholas ensure a date with Summerville in Round Two.

Nenagh AFC 2 Moyross 0

The game that many though could produce a surprise went to script with Premier outfit Nenagh seeing off Moyross by two goals at the Tipperary venue. Matt Spain and Paul Costello were the winning goal scorers.

Athlunkard Villa C 0 Aisling Annacotty 12

Shane Clarke and Adam Foley scored four apiece. Liam Quinn scored three and Shane Tracey made up the total in this ill matched tie.





Athlunkard Villa B 0 Regional Utd 12

Like the Aisling tie, Regional proved way too strong for Villa and rtan in goals by Kieran O’Connell(5), Ewan O’Brien(3), Donal O’Connell (2) and Jack Arra (2).

Munster Junior Cup Round-Up

Carew Park eased past Summerville Rovers B to set up a clash with neighbours Southend. Keegan Park scored twice, with Jamie O’Sullivan, Jonathan Grant and Darren Naughton also getting in on the act.

Summerville’s A squad fared better hitting Hill Celtic A for six through Ian Dore 2, James Cleary 2, Evan o Grady and Ciaran Cable.

Brian Scales scored at both ends when Parkville beat Abbey Rovers 4-1. Further scores from Aidan O'Connor, Mark Tighe and Robert Collins gave Parkville passage to round two.

Colin Haigney, Dave Doherty, Cian Enright and Jerry Flavin were on the mark for Castle Rvs but they fell by the odd goal to Granville Rangers B. Alex Fitzgerald scored three with Jake Murphy and Lee Downes making up the winning tally.

Granville’s A string were not as fortunate as they came up against a good Mungret B side. An own goal and a double from Kuba Cieloch did the damage.

Dave Ryan scored for Murroe AFC but they went down to Pallas whose goals came from Alan Wallace and Vinny Ryan.

Star Rovers A beat Corbally Utd B 7-3 thanks to scores from Jason Daly who claimed a hat trick and Adam McInerney and Grant Butler netting two apiece. Rian Barrett, Robert Clancy and Richard McMahon replied for Corbally B.

Mungret Regional FC B 3 Granville Rgs A 0

Fairview Rangers B continued on their merry way, hitting seven without reply against Dromore Celtic. Jack Foley scored four, Leon Kirrane two and Josh Shinners also obliged.

Rumours of Holycross' demise were thankfully unfounded as they proved on Sunday when they beat Caherdavin Celtic 2-1 thanks to goals from Tony Burke and Ross O’Brien May. Alan Neill replied for Celtic.

Pike Rovers B beat Herbertstown 3-1. Damien Carmello scored twice with Noel Whyte also netting. Ciaran Mallory replied for ‘town.

Liam Danagher (2), Barry Madden (2), Gavin Byrnes (2) and Manni Ajuong scored for Aisling Annacotty D in a 5-5 win over Caherconlish for whom William Hourigan, Gary Murphy 2, Conor Martin and an own goal replied.

Shane Brosnan and Cian Cusack scored for Glenview Rovers who beat Brazuca United 2-1, Lincoln Lohan scored for the visitors.

Cappamore Celtic FC edged out Knockainey in a five goal game. Ryan Deere (2) and Joe Lonergan scored for the winners; Nick Hayes and Shane Finch replied for Knockainey.

Hyde Rgs got back to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Meanus FC. Evan Shine scored three with Sean Dooley and Dean Casey also netting.

Aisling Annacotty’s Bees had a big win over a young Castle Utd side. Alex O'Donoghue,

Chris Nwanko, Calum Ryan, Paul Brennan, Cillian O'Shea, Tommy Canty and Billy McNamara accounted for the goals.

Newport were back to their best when they saw off Newtown by 4 goals to one.

Keith Mawdsley scored two while Elliot Slattery and Brian O'Sullivan also netted for the winners.

Regional B turned in another fine display beating Lisnagry 5-1. Jeff Mannion and a four goal haul from Gerry Fitzpatrick accounted for the winning scores.