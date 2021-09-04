Champions Na Piarsaigh begin Limerick SHC title defence with victory over Kilmallock

CHAMPIONS Na Piarsaigh opened their Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling championship title defence with a 10-point victory this Saturday evening.

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Na Piarsaigh were 3-16 to 0-15 winners over Kilmallock in the Limerick SHC round one game.

Managed by Tony Considine and coached by Rory Gantley, Kilmallock must now regroup to play Ballybrown next weekend.

This Na Piarsaigh win came despite the absence of inter-county players Mike and Peter Casey and Jerome Boylan along with long-serving goalkeeper Padraic Kennedy, who was missing his first club championship game since May 2011.

Nonetheless, Na Piarsaigh were 0-10 to 0-8 ahead at half time.

It was an opening half in which the sides were level on five occasions.

Two points from David Woulfe had Kilmallock ahead 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

But by the first half water break on 16-minutes it was a 0-7 to 0-4 lead for the city side. - William Henn leading their scoring.

In the second quarter Adam McNamara had a fine point for the Caherdavin side but points from full forward Gavin O'Mahony and another from Woulfe left the men in green just two points down at half time.

But just 18-seconds into the second half Conor Boylan had a Na Piarsaigh goal.

It was that goal that seperated the teams at the second half water break on 46-minutes; 1-13 to 0-13.

Kevin Downes and David Dempsey among the scorers in this third quarter for the Light Blues.

At the other end Micheal Houlihan had two fine points from play to keep The Balbec in touch.

Subs Adrian Breen and Sean Long had Na Piarsaigh points in the final quarter.

And four minutes from time, Breen found the net for the second goal for the winners who are managed by Kieran Bermingham and coached by Declan Fanning.

In injury time David Dempsey put the icing on the win with a third goal for a 10-point win.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.