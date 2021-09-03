Limerick monopoly as trio nominated for official August Hurler of the Month award

LIMERICK will provide the winner of the official August Hurler of the Month award!

This Friday afternoon the nominees for the PwC GAA/GPA award were released and after an August 22 All-Ireland SHC final performance there is no surprise that Limerick dominate. The monthly award will also include the August 8 semi final win over Waterford.

The nominated trio are Cian Lynch, Seamus Flanagan and Sean Finn are the nominated trio.

Lynch was the Sunday Game Man of the Match in the Croke Park final win over Cork, while Sean Finn was as ever consistent in defence, while at full forward Seamus Flanagan was a constant thorn in the side of The Rebels.

Already this year the monthly winners were Jamie Barron of Waterford in July, Tony Kelly of Clare in June and Ciaran Clarke of Antrim in May.

The football nominees are Mayo duo Padraig O'Hora and Lee Keegan and Tyrone's Kieran McGeary.

The camogie nominees are Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Áine Magil (Antrim) and Aoife Donohue (Galway).

The Ladies Football nominees are Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Vikki Wall (Meath) and Cliodhna Ni She (Carlow).