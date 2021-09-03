Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Limerick monopoly as trio nominated for official August Hurler of the Month award

Limerick monopoly as trio nominated for official August Hurler of the Month award

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will provide the winner of the official August Hurler of the Month award!

This Friday afternoon the nominees for the PwC GAA/GPA award were released and after an August 22 All-Ireland SHC final performance there is no surprise that Limerick dominate. The monthly award will also include the August 8 semi final win over Waterford.

The nominated trio are Cian Lynch, Seamus Flanagan and Sean Finn are the nominated trio.

Lynch was the Sunday Game Man of the Match in the Croke Park final win over Cork, while Sean Finn was as ever consistent in defence, while at full forward Seamus Flanagan was a constant thorn in the side of The Rebels.

Already this year the monthly winners were Jamie Barron of Waterford in July, Tony Kelly of Clare in June and Ciaran Clarke of Antrim in May.

The football nominees are Mayo duo Padraig O'Hora and Lee Keegan and Tyrone's Kieran McGeary.

The camogie nominees are Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Áine Magil (Antrim) and Aoife Donohue (Galway).

The Ladies Football nominees are Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Vikki Wall (Meath) and Cliodhna Ni She (Carlow).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media