Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Pike and Aisling continue to lead way on dramatic night in Limerick District League Premier Division

Limerick District League

Action from Janesboro's Premier Division match with Regional Utd at Pearse Stadium on Thursday night Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

IT'S as you were in the Premier League with leaders Pike Rvs and Aisling posting comfortable wins tonight to maintain their advantage over the chasing pack. 

Pike took on a Coonagh side who have been showing well to date, but on this occasion the visitors struggled to deal with a rampant Pike XI. 

Steven McGann opened his account for the season with the opener. Danny O’Neill tacked on number two before McGann nabbed a second to make it 3-0. 

Colm Walsh O'Loughlin and Conor Layng added further first half goals for the home side with Gordon McKevitt hitting the lone reply. After the break Kevin Barry (Pike) and Sean Hartney (Coonagh) traded goals to complete the scoring. 

Aisling Annacotty kept pace with their rivals with a 3-0 win at home to Mungret. Goals from Shane Stack, Liam Quinn and Shane Clarke did the damage. 

Fairview Rgs remain three points off the lead following a 7-0 win at Kilmallock. 
Eoin Duff scored a hat trick for the Blues with further from Jeffery Judge, Shane Duggan, Russell Quirke and new signing from Coonagh, Martin Deady. 

Ballynanty Rovers were another team to impress in a 5-0 win at Nenagh AFC. Balla scorers on the night were Jake Dillon, Dermot Fitzgerald, Eddie Byrnes, Aaron Nunan and Adam Costello. 

Jack Arra put Regional in front at Janesboro and they seemed to be coasting until David Hannon netted just before the break to level. Two second half goals by Kieran O'Connell won it for United.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media