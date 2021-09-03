Limerick college and GPA provide scholarship opportunities for inter-county players

LIMERICK Institute of Technology (LIT) and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are offering inter-county players the opportunity to apply for three fully funded scholarships in any Masters programme within the third level college.

The scholarships will be awarded on merit based on the strength of the application from GPA members.

All applications will be assessed using a set of criteria agreed between LIT and the GPA. Recipients will be eligible for an annual 50% fee waiver from LIT with the other 50% to be paid by the GPA.

Successful applicants will be known as LIT-GPA Scholars and will be expected to contribute back to LIT in promotional activity and through involvement with the LIT GAA college community.

LIT Sports Recreation and Facilities Officer Adrian Flaherty welcomed the announcement of the partnership with the Gaelic Players Association.

“We are delighted to launch our partnership with the Gaelic Players Association in the establishment of these postgraduate scholarships, offering inter-county athletes the opportunity to further their academic journey at LIT whilst continuing to pursue their sporting career. LIT has a proud sporting culture, which plays an important role in the lives of our students," said Flaherty.

He added: "We are thrilled to add these scholarships to our ever-growing range of awards and supports available to our students in recognition of their sporting excellence”.

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, CEO Tom Parsons said; “Our role in the GPA is to support the player yes, but also the person behind the player. Our scholarship programme is a really impactful way that we can deliver on that objective. We could not do it without the support of our education partners and I want to thank all the team involved at LIT for their continued support of inter-county players.”

The closing date for applications is September 23 and eligible candidates who are interested should contact GPA Education manager Karen Thorpe on karen@gaelicplayers.com