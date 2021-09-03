Limerick GAA's weekend online match programme with 48 team line-ups for club hurling games

LIMERICK GAA has uploaded it's online match programme to cover all 24 club hurling championship games this weekend.
All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the online programme for the weekend September 2-5. All weekend fixtures here
Just like last season, Limerick GAA have opted for a digital edition rather than the publication of physical match programmes.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.