Limerick club hurling championship commences with a novel first round pairing

THE opening game of the 2021 Limerick senior club hurling championship takes place this Thursday evening.

South Liberties and Blackrock meet in the first game of the championship in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30.

This cash is in Section B of the championship where they are two groups of three and just the top side in each group to reach the quarter finals. The bottom side in each group will play in a relegation play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC.

It's a long number of years since these sides met in the county senior championship.

Back in 2009 both were crowned county champions - Liberties at intermediate level and Blackrock at Junior A level.

Liberties are now facing into their 12th season back up senior while The Rockies are just in their second season back in the top flight after winning the 2019 Premier IHC to end a wait stretching back to 1997.

The men from Kilfinane and Ardpatrick lost to Ballybrown and drew with Garryspillane last season so still await their first Limerick SHC win since their return senior.

They continue with the same management team led by Jimmy Quilty (who is combining this as coach to Doon) and Aidan Fitzgerald. The men in green and white have joint-captains in Kevin Palmer and Paudie Leahy.

Meanwhile, South Liberties raised eyebrows back in February when they confirmed their management team.

Brian Ryan is team manager with former Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash a player-coach. Former Limerick hurlers Mike Nash and David Punch are selectors along with Niall Corcoran and Cronan Garry.

Liberties reached the quarter final last season. They lost to Monaleen but then beat Murroe-Boher before losing to Doon in the knockout stages. They then lost to Ballybrown in the promotion play-off in an effort to climb back into Section A.

Bons Secours Limerick SHC

Blackrock v South Liberties on Thursday September 2 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Adare v Monaleen on Friday September 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock on Saturday September 4 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Patrickswell v Doon on Sunday September 5 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.00pm