Kevin O'Brien: "Exceptional" Limerick stars boost to Patrickswell for Limerick SHC v Doon

MUCH change in Patrickswell with an all-new ‘outside’ management team for the 2021 season.

Three time Clare SHC winning manager John O’Meara of Sixmilebridge is now at the helm in The Well with another ‘Bridge man Sean Chaplin as coach.

"It’s a bit of learnings from both sides. It’s a new voice and things like that. We just have to adapt and it has been great so far. It gives fellas a clean slate and we were back training in March/April or whenever it was and then we had them league games were probably good for the management to have a look at a few lads and it has all worked out well so far," said Kevin O’Brien.

The key forward was speaking at this week’s championship launch by sponsors Bon Secours and is a firm believer in the current county-club spilt season.

"We have been working away for the last couple of months like every club. Knowing that inter-county comes first and that the club comes after is all that anyone ever wanted - you know your season and know when you have to be right for and it’s easy manage. It’s better than chopping and changing and playing a bit of club in April and going back in the Summer - having it separate is a great help to everyone because you know when your championship kicks-off and you can take it from there and it works well," outlined O’Brien.

Limerick’s club league returned to a divisional basis this season.

"I actually thought it was enjoyable - we played in the city and played Mungret, Ballybrown and Kildimo-Pallaskenry and naturally there was a bit of bite because it’s local teams. I have to say it was run off very well and was games every Saturday evening and we played five weeks in a row and after last year and the interruption everyone just wanted games and I think everyone regardless of coming out on top or whatever but I think just getting lads back playing games was just very good for all clubs," he said.

This Sunday afternoon (2pm), Patrickwell meet Doon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in round one of the Limerick SHC looking to build on their 2019 title success.

"We have been there or there abouts in semi finals and on for the last three or four years so obviously that is where we want to be again and silverware is what we are aiming for like the other 11 clubs in the senior championship."

He spoke of the boost received by the returning inter-county men; Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Gillane’s Aaron and Jason.

"It is something else - the way the boys carry themselves and how they have come back in is an unbelievable boost. The lads are exceptional - even throughout the year and even before the final the boys could be up around the field tipping around at an underage match or underage training."

He continued: "It’s not like they were gone missing for six months - obviously they had their business to do and they went away and looked after that but they really are always around the club and have a real positive impact and I have to say to get them back training is an unbelievable boost. With what we watched last Sunday, everyone was just blown away by it and to have them back is excellent."