Denis Moloney: Limerick SHC defeat for Doon or Patrickswell brings "small bit of pressure"

DOON have appeared in four Limerick SHC finals ever and two of those came in the last three years.

Still a Daly Cup title eludes the men from east Limerick and it remains the no1 target.

Few in red and white have tried harder to end the famine than Denis Moloney.

"The drive is there every year but it’s a very hard championship with a lot of good teams in it. If you are lucky enough to get to the final you have to try and make the most of it and unfortunately we didn’t do that last year but we did come up against a really good outfit on the night and I think they played phenomenal hurling and blew us away for a finish. It’s all experience and it was great to be there but we would rather win them than lose them but hopefully we might get there again and go one better," outlined Moloney this week at the Bon Secours Hospital launch of the Limerick SHC.

Of course Doon were without some key players in that county final loss to Na Piarsaigh last September.

"We were down Darragh (O’Donovan) and Richie (English) but we wouldn’t use that as an excuse - every team is going to be down players and look at Na Piarsaigh they are probably missing Peter Casey for the whole championship. It comes and goes for every team and you have injuries and you just have to get on with it and hopefully build a squad an hopefully the fellas that step in will do the job for you," outlined Moloney.

"It’s great to be back - like everyone we are back a few months and playing our few league matches and a few challenge games here and there. We have been down a few boys due to holidays and county teams and whatever else but it is great to be back and like everyone else we are training hard and hoping for the best."

Former Galway U21 manager Tony Ward remains at the helm in Doon but their hurling coach is now Jimmy Quilty, who is also continuing to work with his native club Blackrock.

"Tony is with us again and the same selectors with Mike Fitz onboard - he came in late last year and in from the start this year - we lost our coach who was tied up with family commitments so Jimmy is in this year. It is good to have some continuity with the management team and they are familiar with all the players and not starting from scratch again. Hopefully we can build on what we did last year and have a good run again this year," said Moloney.

While they have an inter-county quartet, Doon also have a panel supplemented by fresh talent from their back-to-back county U21 winning sides.

"We try and blood a couple of players every year like most clubs. Obviously our underage would be fairly good and we compete in all grades in the premier grade which is great and hopefully we can push on some of those lads to the senior team. We have a couple on the panel this year like Adam English and a couple more and they will strengthen it up again - the more players we have the better."

But there is no denying the importance of the county players.

"In fairness to the boys they would always come down to the field during the Summer when they weren’t with the county team. They would come down for a chat and puck a few balls. Last week they were all back training and it was the first time we had them this year and it was great to have them back and of course they are going to strengthen up our panel no end. They had a great year with Limerick and are really strong hurlers for us and hopefully they will lead us on again this year," said Moloney.

Doon start with Patrickswell this Sunday afternoon (2pm) in the LIT Gaelic Grounds – this tie finished level last year.

"We are playing Sunday and if we lose we will play the following weekend and if we lose again our championship could be over in six days or seven or whatever. We are in the same boat as The Well on Sunday because whoever loses is under a small bit of pressure and who ever wins will still be under that little bit of pressure because you don’t know what way games can go. That’s the nature of it and even if we were in the old format it would be five games really difficult matches."