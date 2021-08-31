Ticket details confirmed for Limerick club hurling championship matches

At the launch of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC were Jason Kenny, CEO, Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at Barrington's and Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan. PIC: Diarmuid Greene
THERE are 24 games across the top four tiers as the Limerick club hurling championships swing into action this weekend with the majority of John Kiely's Liam MacCarthy Cup winners in action.
The opening round games run from this Thursday September 2 until Sunday September 5 and a number of teams do have byes in round one due to the Covid-19 enforced condensed nature of the varying grades similar to last season.
There will be three successive weekends of club hurling before attention switches to the football knockout stages.
All games are all-ticket affairs and must be pre-purchased online via www.universe.com
Entry is €10 and all supporters require a ticket to gain admittance - including children.
There are four games in the flagship Bon Secours Limerick SHC - all in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, where the attendance will be capped at 500.
All other club grounds will be capped at 200 supporters this weekend.
Under the new government reopening roadmap, the attendances the following weekend will be about 6,000 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and around 1,000 elsewhere. This will afford Limerick GAA officials the opportunity to plan double-headers and also to offer children tickets to at least the matches in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
See the full weekend fixture details here
