Five participants from Limerick in a new joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA

FIVE from Limerick have been selected for the inaugural ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programme.
The five local participants selected join others from across thirty counties and will commence their leadership journeys in September.
Taking part are Hazel Davern (St Ailbes), Lynda Breen (Oola), Margaret Hannan (Newcastle West), Olivia Fitzgerald (St Senans) and Treasa Ryan (Oola).
The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for females aged 18+ interested in developing personally and also leading teams potentially through their role in LGFA or GAA. There will be four programmes running consecutively – one in Connacht, Leinster, Ulster and Munster with some sessions specific in the province and others bringing females together from across the provinces.
This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching, officiating through to PR.
All participants will attend two days, one at start and one at end of programme, which will examine their leadership skills. They must also attend a mid-point evening session again focusing on their leadership skills. Finally, participants must complete at least two modules from themes across the four strands of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media between each of those dates, minimum four in total.
