30/08/2021

30/08/2021

Limerick Greyhound Stadium confirm McManus sponsored Con and Annie Kirby Memorial for 2022

McManus family confirm Limerick's Con and Annie Kirby Memorial runs for another year

Mark O'Donovan with Stonepark Leo who won the 2021 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium have confirmed that the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial will take place in 2022.

Sponsored by the McManus family, the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, is firmly established as one the leading juvenile events in the world.

As always the Con and Annie Kirby will see a link-up with Limerick GAA and all locals clubs getting paired with a greyhound.

Won earlier this year by Stonepark Leo, the Con and Annie Kirby never fails to deliver in terms of unmasking future champions and the 2021 running of this prestigious event was another prime example. Explosive Boy, Jackslittlething, Ballymac Ariel, Jacob Tashadelek and Deadly Destroyer are just some of the names that contested this year’s running of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial and all Irish Greyhound Derby entrants at Shelbourne Park.

Others who also contested this year’s Kirby and Derby are Rural Star, Singalong Sally, All About Ted and Ballymac Fairone and Good Cody.

