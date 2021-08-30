Tribute to Limerick man Tom Lavery who gave 50 years of service to the GAA in Dublin

FIVE day days after his beloved Limerick won the All-Ireland senior hurling title, Tom Lavery said farewell to this world.

A native of Herbertstown, Tom is sadly missed by his loving wife Una, sons and daughter, Gabriel, Thomas, Fiona and Declan, son-in-law Vinny, daughters-in-law Maura, Annette and Linda, cherished Grandchildren Orlaith, Conor, Kelly, Ciara, Loughlin, Laura, Declan and Ronan, his beloved sister Cissie and brother Mikie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The funeral mass shall take place this Tuesday, August 31, at 12noon at The Church of the Assumption, Our Lady's Island, Co Wexford and may be viewed via www.ourladysisland.ie website's Church webcam facility.

The Limerick man arrived in Dublin in 1952 and gave over 50 years of service to the GAA in the capital.

Initially he played for Treaty Gaels, an all-Limerick team in the capital but in 1956 he joined St Itas of Portrane where he worked as a psychiatric nurse. He won a junior hurling championship with St Itas in 1959, and from 1956 to 1973 he served the club in numerous roles including Chairman, Secretary and delegate to the Dublin Junior Hurling Board. He also helped form the first camogie team in St Itas in 1961.

Lavery played a key role in the Limerick GAA Supporters Club and latterly Club Limerick Dublin.

"Tom was one of our most loyal and longest serving members and made a great contribution to our Club and to the promotion of Limerick in Dublin. He also gave great service to the GAA in Dublin, but his first loyalty was to his home county. Tom was undoubtedly a great GAA man and a great Limerick man but more importantly he was a true gentleman, and a great friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all especially his dear family," said Club Limerick Dublin chairman Paul Stapleton.

In 1973, Tom Lavery moved to Na Fianna and in his capacity as a Croke Park steward, he witnessed Limerick’s All-Ireland triumph over Kilkenny in that year’s final. His duties at GAA HQ spanned four decades, 1964 to 1990, being part of a loyal crew that gave of their time on match days. Like so many more, he was present in 2018 to savour the moment that Limerick’s rise to the top began.

Tom will be remembered by many in Dublin for over 40 years of service to the Junior Hurling Board which ran one of the biggest competitions programme in the country. He soldiered with many great friends on that team including his Na Fianna clubmates Con Ryan (Tipperary) and John Leonard (Galway). He was also a founding member of Coiste na Sean Gael in Dublin – a body that honoured club men and women who devoted decades of voluntary service to Gaelic games in the county.

Tom and family moved to Ashford in Co Wicklow some years ago but he still made the journey to Dublin for meetings of the Limerick GAA Supporters Club and latterly Club Limerick Dublin. He never missed a function or event. In more recent years, Tom lived in Our Lady’s Island in Wexford.

In 2011, Tom was chosen as the Limerick Person of the Year in Dublin. It was a deserved reward for a great Limerick man who never forgot his roots. Concluding his acceptance speech that night, he quoted a few lines of a Limerick poem.

"I think of all the happy times, we spent here long ago, we played our games and dreamt our dreams as life ordained it so. I call to mind my youthful days before I chanced to roam, from the green fields of my native sod and my County Limerick home."