Three goals help unbeaten Newcastle West past rivals Fr Caseys in Limerick SFC

NEWCASTLE WEST maintained their 100% record in the Limerick senior football championship with eight points to spare over Fr Caseys.
This Saturday evening in Feenagh it finished Newcastle West 3-10 Fr Caseys 0-11.
Both sides do progress to the knockout stages - Newcastle West to play Claughaun and Fr Caseys to play Monaleen in quarter final ties.
Newcastle West laid a solid foundation for victory with a 2-7 to 0-5 half time lead.
The men in black and white had a lightening fast start and were 1-3 ahead before the Abbeyfeale side opened their account in the 15th minute.
Steven Brosnan had the early goal - a long shot into the goalmouth taken off the crossbar by goalkeeper Shane O'Connell but then back over the goal-line.
The early lead could have been greater but O'Connell made amends for the earlier mistake with a point blank save to deny Mike McMahon a seventh minute goal.
Nonetheless it was 1-3 to 0-1 at the first half water break.
The second goal came four minutes from half time - Shaun Murphy finding the net and soon Newcastle West were 10-points clear.
Adrian Enright and Cormac Roche points left it 2-7 to 0-5 at the interval.
In the second half, goal No3 arrived in the third minute - Cian Sheehan the scorer and his side were now 3-7 to 0-7 clear.
Adrian Enright was to finish with four points from play and his scores had it 3-8 to 0-10 at the second half water break.
In the final quarter there were just three points and Diarmuid Kelly became the eighth scorer for the winners.
* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.