Limerick hurling star Peter Casey out for lengthy spell after All-Ireland final injury

LIMERICK hurling star Peter Casey is set for a long spell out injured.

The worst fears of the All-Ireland SHC final scoring hero were confirmed this Friday when scan results showed that he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Croke Park last Sunday.

The Na Piarsaigh corner forward blazed a trail in the opening half and had five points scored from play in the opening inside 25-minutes.

Then before half time he was forced off injured after twisting his knee when turning to try gain possession in front of the Davin Stand.

The Na Piarsaigh man now awaits the ACL operation and then faces the eight to nine month battle back to full match fitness.

His older brother Mike is set to return to competitive action in the near future after he also sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season challenge game ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland SHC.

Mike had his surgery in the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry on November 17, 2020 and was back in full training in early July 2021 - a seperate injury then ruled him out of Limerick's run to the Liam MacCarthy Cup title.

Along with his Peter's brother Mike, Richie English and Sean Finn are other members of the current Limerick panel that have required a cruciate ligament operations.