27/08/2021

Young Munster and Shannon confirm starting XVs for Munster Senior Cup final

The Young Munster and Shannon teams have been named for tomorrow's 2020/21 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final. The sides meet at Rosbrien in at 2pm.

Young Munster are looking to win the trophy for the eighth time and defeat Shannon in a final for the first time.

For ticket enquiries, please contact the Hon. Secretary of Young Munster RFC or Shannon RFC.

Young Munster RFC: Craig O'Hanlon, Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Evan O'Gorman, Luke Fitzgerald, Evan Cusack, Donnacha O'Callaghan; Conor Bartley, Aaron Hennessy, Colm Skehan, Craig Hannon, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (c), John Foley, Fintan Coleman.

Replacements: Mark O'Mara, David Begley, Tom Goggin, Aidan Quinlivan, Shane O'Brien, Jack Lyons, Paul Allen.

Shannon RFC: Ben Daly, David Smith, Killian Dineen, Jack O'Donnell, Darren Gavin, John O'Sullivan, Ian Leonard; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, Sean McCarthy, Odhran Ring, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (c).

Replacements: Alex Long, Evan Kelly, Colm Heffernan, Charlie Carmody, Aran Hehir, Ben Sargent, Paul Curtis.

