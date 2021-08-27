URC confirm new season fixtures as Munster Rugby open at home

After great anticipation and delays, the URC has today finally revealed all 144 regular season match-ups ahead of the new rugby season. URC - United Rugby Championship is the new name of the PRO14 and includes the Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls.
With every game live on TV in Ireland (RTÉ and TG4) it is expected that audiences for the new look league will now be bigger than ever.
First up for Munster is a meeting with the Sharks on Saturday September 25, while the traditional Christmas derby with Leinster sees Munster host their rivals on December 26 at 7.30pm.
The first inter pro of the season will see Colm Tucker and Mossy Lawlor bring their Connacht side to Thomond Park on October 16, while Munster will make a two week trip to South Africa in December.
For the full list of Munster's games, see below.
Saturday, September 25
Munster v Sharks | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports
Saturday, October 2
Munster v DHL Stormers | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports
Sunday, October 10
Scarlets v Munster | 14:00 UK / 15:00 ITA & SA | S4C, RTE, Premier Sports
Saturday, October 16
Munster v Connacht | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTÉ, Premier Sports
Saturday, October 23
Ospreys v Munster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | S4C, RTÉ, Premier Sports
Saturday, November 27
Vodacom Bulls v Munster | 17:45 UK / 18:45 ITA / 19:45 SA | Super Sport, TG4, Premier Sports
Leinster v Ulster | 20:00 UK / 21:00 ITA / 22:00 SA | RTE, Premier Sports
R7 – Saturday, December 4
Emirates Lions v Munster | 15:30 UK / 16:30 ITA / 17:30 SA | Super Sport, RTE, Premier Sports
R8 – Sunday, December 26
Munster v Leinster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA / 21:35 SA | RTE, Premier Sports
R9 – Saturday, January 1
Connacht v Munster | 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA / 19:15 SA | TG4, Premier Sports
R10 – Saturday, January 8
Munster v Ulster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA / 21 :35 SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports
R11 – Weekend of Jan 28/29/30
Zebre v Munster
R12 – Weekend of Feb 18/19/20
Munster v Edinburgh
R13 - Weekend of Mar 4/5/6
Munster v Dragons
R14 – Weekend of March 25/26/27
Munster v Benetton
R15 – Weekend of April 1/2/3
Leinster v Munster
R16 – Weekend of April 22/23/24
Ulster v Munster
R17 – Weekend of April 29/30 and May 1
Munster v Cardiff
R18 – Weekend of May 20/21/22
Glasgow Warriors v Munster
