27/08/2021

URC confirm new season fixtures as Munster Rugby open at home

After great anticipation and delays, the URC has today finally revealed all 144 regular season match-ups ahead of the new rugby season. URC - United Rugby Championship is the new name of the PRO14 and includes the Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls.

With every game live on TV in Ireland (RTÉ and TG4) it is expected that audiences for the new look league will now be bigger than ever. 

First up for Munster is a meeting with the Sharks on Saturday September 25, while the traditional Christmas derby with Leinster sees Munster host their rivals on December 26 at 7.30pm.

The first inter pro of the season will see Colm Tucker and Mossy Lawlor bring their Connacht side to Thomond Park on October 16, while Munster will make a two week trip to South Africa in December.

For the full list of Munster's games, see below. 

Saturday, September 25

Munster v Sharks | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports

Saturday, October 2

Munster v DHL Stormers | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports

Sunday, October 10

Scarlets v Munster | 14:00 UK / 15:00 ITA & SA | S4C, RTE, Premier Sports

Saturday, October 16

Munster v Connacht | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | RTÉ, Premier Sports

Saturday, October 23

Ospreys v Munster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA & SA | S4C, RTÉ,  Premier Sports

Saturday, November 27

Vodacom Bulls v Munster | 17:45 UK / 18:45 ITA / 19:45 SA | Super Sport, TG4, Premier Sports

Leinster v Ulster | 20:00 UK / 21:00 ITA / 22:00 SA | RTE, Premier Sports


R7 – Saturday, December 4

Emirates Lions v Munster | 15:30 UK / 16:30 ITA / 17:30 SA | Super Sport, RTE, Premier Sports

R8 – Sunday, December 26

Munster v Leinster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA / 21:35 SA | RTE, Premier Sports


R9 – Saturday, January 1

Connacht v Munster | 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA / 19:15 SA | TG4, Premier Sports

R10 – Saturday, January 8

Munster v Ulster | 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA / 21 :35 SA | RTE, Super Sport, Premier Sports


R11 – Weekend of Jan 28/29/30

Zebre v Munster


R12 – Weekend of Feb 18/19/20

Munster v Edinburgh


R13 - Weekend of Mar 4/5/6

Munster v Dragons


R14 – Weekend of March 25/26/27

Munster v Benetton


R15 – Weekend of April 1/2/3

Leinster v Munster

R16 – Weekend of April 22/23/24

Ulster v Munster


R17 – Weekend of April 29/30 and May 1

Munster v Cardiff


R18 – Weekend of May 20/21/22

Glasgow Warriors v Munster

 

