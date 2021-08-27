Munster U18 Schools and U18 Club sides named to face Ulster

Limerick minor footballer Stephen Kiely starts at full-back for the Munster U18 Schools side in their interprovincial with Ulster on Saturday
NOEL O’Meara, head coach for both the Munster U18 Clubs and U18 Schools, has named his matchday squads for tomorrow, Saturday’s IRFU Interprovincial Championship Round 2 clashes with Ulster.
At 1pm, Munster U18 Schools will take on Ulster U18 Schools at the IRFU HPC in Abbotstown. This will be Munster U18 Schools’ first match of the campaign after last weekend’s fixture with Leinster was postponed.
At 3pm, Munster U18 Clubs will take on Ulster U18 Clubs at the same venue. Munster U18 Clubs will be looking to bounce back after suffering a narrow defeat to Leinster last weekend.
MUNSTER U18 SCHOOLS: Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College); Aidan Ryan (Castletroy College), Peter Symington (Bandon Grammar School), Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís), Sean Condon (Presentation Brothers College); Gavin Rowsome (Castletroy College), Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College); Rory Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College), Michael Long (Rockwell College); Jacob Sheehan (C) (Presentation Brothers College), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College); Dawid Novak (Christian Brothers College), Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College), Jack Ryan (Rockwell College). Replacements: Adam Wrona (Christian Brothers College), Sam Loftus (Christian Brothers College), Harry Foster (Christian Brothers College), Joseph Coffey (Cistercian College Roscrea), Cillian Kelly (Crescent College Comprehensive), Cillian O’Connor (St. Munchin’s College), Jack Casey (Christian Brothers College), Matthew O’Callaghan (Christian Brothers College).
MUNSTER U18 CLUBS: Conall Doyle (Youghal RFC); Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC), Paul Graham (C) (Kinsale RFC), Lukas Hagermark (Cork Constitution FC), Craig Riordan (St Senan’s RFC); Jimi Fenton (Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne), Kyle Read (Midleton RFC); Jack Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), Shaughan Hanrahan (Garryowen FC), Adam Cunningham (Clonmel RFC); Adam Sheahan (Skibbereen RFC), Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC); Darragh Burns (Kilrush RFC), Eoghan McKay (Sundays Well RFC), Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC). Replacements: Donnacha Morrissey (Kilrush RFC), Adam McMahon (Garryowen FC), Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC), Eoghan Cawley (Skibbereen RFC), Ben Murphy (Cobh Pirates RFC), Sean O’Dwyer (Bruff RFC), Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC), Frankie Gillane (Waterford City RFC).
