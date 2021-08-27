Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Munster Women name side for opening inter provincial clash

27/08/2021

Munster Women name side for opening inter provincial clash

The Munster Senior Women team has been named for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1 clash with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium (KO 5pm, live on TG4).


Head coach Matt Brown has included six players in the starting 15 who will be making their senior debuts; Aoife Corey, Chisom Ugwueru, Stephanie Nunan, Muirne Wall, Aaliyah Te Pou and Maeve Óg O’Leary.

The experienced trio of Chloe Pearse, Edel Murphy and Fiona Reidy pack down in the front row with Aaliyah Te Pou and Siobhán McCarthy starting in the second row.

Captain Sarah Quin lines out at number eight and she will be joined in the back row by Clodagh O’Halloran and O’Leary. Quin is captaining Munster for an Interprovincial series for the first time after the UL Bohemian RFC clubwoman made her senior debut in 2018.

Vice-Captain Nicole Cronin starts at out-half and she will partner Wall who lines out at scrum-half. Rachel Allen and Nunan form the centre partnership while Laura O’Mahony, Ugwueru, and Corey form the back three.

There are a further five potential debuts from the bench with Aoife Moore, Eimear Minihane, Gemma Lane, Aoife O’Shaughnessy and Maggie Boylan named among the replacements.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (C) (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Christine Coffey (Blackrock College RFC), Eimear Minihane (Skibbereen RFC), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union RFC), Maggie Boylan (Carrick on Suir RFC).

