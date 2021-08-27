WATCH: Limerick's Róísin Ní Riain sets another PB in 400m Olympic final

Limerick's Róísin Ní Riain finished 5th in today's 400m freestyle final at the Paralympics. The 16 year old was swimming in her second final in 48 hours and one more set another PB of 4.44.09. The Limerick student still has two more events to come at the games in Tokyo.
Róísin Ní Riain has finished fifth in the women's 400m freestyle final. The 16-year-old, who was swimming in her second final in two days, set another personal record. #rtesport #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/TEi5G8JKrq— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 27, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.