26/08/2021

Munster Rugby to host inter squad friendly tie

Following on from the confirmed cancellation of Munster’s pre-season game against Bath at Thomond Park, the province will hold a challenge match in its place on Saturday, September 4 (3pm).

As the club were unable to secure new opposition, the need to play meaningful rugby is still a priority ahead of Munster’s pre-season game against Exeter and to aid preparations for the season proper.

 

A Munster Challenge Match will now take place in Thomond Park with two Munster XVs going head-to-head in a 60-minute encounter.

 

Supporters that purchased tickets for the Bath fixture will be issued with full refund details, including any Ticketmaster service charges.

 

Additionally, any supporters that purchased tickets for the game may use their ticket for entry to the Munster Challenge Match for free. Details on how to avail of valid tickets and attend the game will be emailed directly to those that purchased tickets.

 

As operations are at a reduced capacity for this challenge match, access will be limited to only those that have already purchased tickets.

