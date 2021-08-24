Search our Archive

Munster Rugby's pre-season fixture with Bath in Limerick cancelled

Munster Rugby's scheduled pre-season game with Bath at Thomond Park is not now going ahead

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby's pre-season game against Bath at Thomond Park scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 4 will not go ahead.

Munster report that that the Premiership club has confirmed they are 'unable to travel due to Covid-19'.

In a post on their website, Munster said: "While we understand supporters will be disappointed at this news the health and safety of all players, staff, and spectators continues to be our priority and we would like to thank Bath for their efforts in trying to facilitate this game during a challenging period.

"Munster Rugby are reviewing the possibility of an alternative fixture opportunity for the same day in Thomond Park and an update will follow in due course.

"Supporter ticket refund details will also be included in the next update, and we thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

Confirming news of the cancellation, Bath Rugby said the team are 'no longer able to travel due to Covid-19.'.

Stuart Hooper, Director of Rugby commented: “We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture and apologise to all supporters planning to attend. The health and safety of our players, staff and wider rugby community remains our top priority.” 

