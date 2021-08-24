Line-up to be completed for Limerick SFC knockout stages

THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship will be completed this Saturday evening.

All four remaining group games have 6.45 starts this August 28.

In Group 1, Galtee Gaels and Ballysteen play in Claughaun. Both had one point wins over St Kierans already. Both Galtee and

Ballysteen are into the quarter finals but Saturday evening results will determine if they play Adare, Oola or Na Piarsaigh in the last eight.

Na Piarsaigh and Adare play in Clarina. Na Piarsaigh must win to avoid a relegation play-off against St Kierans. If the Caherdavin side do topple the champions, it would be Oola that slip into relegation trouble until Na Piarsaigh were to be double digit winners over Adare.

In Group Three, there is a city derby between Monaleen and Claughaun in Caherdavin. The winner tops the group, while a draw would see Monaleen finish top. Both have beaten Ballylanders and are playing to determine what the quarter final line-up will be.

The city sides will be playing either Fr Caseys or Newcastle West.

The western rivals play in Feenagh, where a draw would see the Abbeyfeale men finish top.

Relegation issues are completed in these two groups with a huge play-off semi final to come between Ballylanders and Galbally.

FIXTURES

Limerick SFC

Galtee Gaels v Ballysteen on Saturday August 28 in Claughaun at 6.45pm

Na Piarsaigh v Adare on Saturday August 28 in Clarina at 6.45pm

Monaleen v Claughaun on Saturday August 28 in Caherdavin at 6.45pm

Fr Caseys v Newcastle West on Saturday August 28 in Feenagh at 6.45pm



Limerick IFC

Dromcollogher-Broadford Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Thursday August 26 in Askeaton at 6.45pm

Mungret v St Patricks on Thursday August 26 in Caherdavin at 6.45pm

Pallasgreen v Gerald Griffins on Thursday August 26 in Croagh at 6.45pm

Monaleen v Bruff on Thursday August 26 in Fedamore at 6.45pm



Limerick Premier Junior Football Championship

Cappagh v Castlemahon on Thursday August 26 in Newcastle West at 6.45pm

Athea v Croom on Thursday August 26 in Feenagh at 6.45pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Monagea on Thursday August 26 in Croom at 6.45pm

Limerick Junior A Football Championship

Banogue v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Wednesday August 25 in Kilbreedy at 6.45pm

Banogue v Mungret on Sunday August 29 in Fedamore at 6.45pm

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday August 29 in Rathbane at 6.45pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v South Liberties on Sunday August 29 in Croom at 6.45pm

Adare v Camogue Rovers on Sunday August 29 in Kilbreedy at 6.45pm