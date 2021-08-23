Search our Archive

Castletroy Golf Club stages Senior Scratch Cup on Sunday

John Gilmartin, President of Castletroy GC, Eimar Costelloe, Trade Electric Group, and Brian McNamara, Captain, Castletroy GC, launch the Trade Electric Castletroy Senior Scratch Cup Pic: Dave Gaynor

CASTLETROY Golf Club has announced details of its Senior Scratch Cup, which is, this year generously sponsored by the Trade Electric Group.

The prestigious competition takes place on Sunday next, August 29.

First competed for in 1948, the Castletroy trophy is one of the oldest and most prestigious scratch cups in the country and attracts the cream of Munster golf and some of Ireland's best amateur golfers each year.

As a Munster Senior Golf “Order of Merit” tournament, results in the Castletroy Senior Scratch Cup are included in the selection criteria for the Munster team in the Senior Golf Interprovincial Series.

The course, currently ranked in the top 100 in Ireland and measuring almost 7,000 yards off the back tees, consistently offers a stiff challenge to any player on the senior scratch cup circuit. Last year’s competition like some many was cancelled due to Covid 19 and we are delighted that it is going ahead for 2021.

The 2019 winner was, James Sugrue of Mallow Golf Club who subsequently went on to win the South of Ireland Championship and the British Amateur Championship and has since joined the professional ranks.

Other former winners include Jason Tobin, Gary O’Flaherty, Niall Gorey, Eddie McCormack, Mark Shanahan and Alan Thomas, not to mention the illustrious names of JB Carr, Liam Higgins, Vincent Nevin and Des Smyth.

Over the years, other local golfers such as Eamon Haugh, Michael O’Kelly, John Kavanagh and Peter Sheehan have also lifted this prestigious trophy.

Entries are invited to Castletroy Golf Club at (061) 335 753 or golf@castletroygolfclub.ie. The handicap limit is a handicap index of 2.4 and confined to the lowest 72 entrants. Gunshot starts at 9am and 2.30pm on the day. The entry fee of €35 includes lunch. Closing date for entries is 5pm on this Thursday, August 26th.

