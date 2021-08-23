Tom Morrissey: Limerick hurlers with constant "desire to be better"

TOM Morrissey insists there will be no standing still from the history making Limerick hurlers.

No sooner had John Kiely's men won back-to-back titles to add to their break through win of 2018 and Tom Morrissey was talking about the future.

"It’s just that desire to be better. If you’re not moving forward then you are going to be passed out," explained the Ahane man.

"You’re always going to be hungry if you want to improve," he stressed.

“With all the additions to the panel and people chasing your spot, if you have that desire to be a better hurler and a better athlete then you can always improve on all different facets to your game off the pitch and on the pitch, whether it be sleep or nutrition or in the gym, your hurling ability. It’s just that desire to be better. If you’re not moving forward then you are going to be passed out."

But Morrissey insists he will enjoy this title before turning attention to 2022.

"We just won an All Ireland so that’s a good day in someone's life - the dressing room is hopping down there and we are a happy bunch. Any All Ireland is a special moment for a team and this year is no different," he explained.

And, a sixth Celtic Cross medal into the Morrissey household.

"We are a very close group and every member of the panel and backroom team. To play with Dan is a special moment but we probably don’t realise it as much - it’s more so the family and the club and everyone involved there. It’s one we will look back on with a lot of pride in the future I am sure," said Tom.

What of the role played by John Kiely?

"My first year involved with John was 2015 and we had a successful year that year with the U21s and obviously delighted then when he got the senior role and it’s been a good time since and hopefully it continues," said the wing forward.

For many people, Limerick could be four-in-a-row champions, but for a Kilkenny semi final loss in 2019. But Morrissey explains that Limerick have long moved on from that defeat and that it doesn't act as a motivation.

“No, I wouldn’t say we use it. We lost that day, we weren’t good enough. Yeah, we did look back on it and assessed it but no different to any game, win, lose or draw, and we look for improvements. That’s all we did with that 2019 semi-final. We did that but it wouldn’t have been a driving motivation or anything looking back on it. The nature we have as a group is just constant improvement and that’s all we took from that semi final loss," he outlined.

And what of Sunday's 16-point victory?

"When we get going and get into a game we can be hard to stop - we got into a good flow and got scores. We pride ourselves on our work-rate, first and foremost," he explained.

Many put the Limerick influence down to physicality but Morrissey isn't convinced.

“I wouldn’t say we have an edge (there). Yeah, we go after tackles and if we are smaller than the opposition then we go after tackles as well. That’s just part of what we want to do. You’re not going to get onto the team unless you are prepared to work for the team. That’s something we pride ourselves on. The team comes first. It’s not just all about getting on the ball and easy scores - you have to put in a big shift if you want to get on the pitch in a 1-15 jersey."