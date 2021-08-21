Fr Caseys book quarter final spot with 15-point Limerick SFC win over Galbally

21/08/2021

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Feenagh

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FR CASEYS booked their place in the knockout stages of the Limerick Senior Football Championship with a 15-point win over Galbally.

This Saturday afternoon in Feenagh it finished Fr Caseys 3-11 Galbally 1-2.

The big win ensures a quarter final spot for the Abbeyfeale men with a game to spare in their ground against Newcastle West.

Back to back defeats mean that Galbally will be involved in the relegation play-offs.

Fr Caseys were 0-7 to 0-2 ahead at half time.

The only Galbally score from play in the game came from Jamie Morrissey in the seventh minute.

By the first half water break the south Limerick side trailed 0-5 to 0-2 with two points from play from inter-county man Adrian Enright for the men in blue.

By half time their advantage was five points.

In the second half, Cormac Roche had a goal inside a minute for the winners.

The Galbally reply was immediate with Mike Donovan scoring a goal from a penalty after he was fouled.

That left it 1-7 to 1-2 but Galbally weren't to score again.

It was 1-10 to 1-2 at the second half water break.

In the final quarter came another two goals - Roche again in the 50th minute and then two minutes from the end Robert Browne left it 3-11 to 1-2.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader newspaper for a full match report.

