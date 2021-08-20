Cork team to play Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

Cork's Shane Kingston
CORK'S team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final against Limerick has been released.
The Rebels bid to dethrone Limerick in Croke Park and in the process win their first Liam MacCarthy Cup title since 2005.
There are two changes from their semi final win over Kilkenny corner forward Shane Kingston replaces Shane Barrett and Eoin Cadogan comes in for injured Ger Millerick at wing back.
In total 13 of the Cork team started against Limerick in the Munster SHC - Robert Downey for Damien Cahalane and Luke Meade for Millerick the differences.
CORK: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Robbie O'Flynn (Erins Own); Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Shane Kingston (Douglas). Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neills), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers).
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.