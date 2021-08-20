20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Cork team to play Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

Cork team to play Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final

Cork's Shane Kingston

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CORK'S team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final against Limerick has been released.

The Rebels bid to dethrone Limerick in Croke Park and in the process win their first Liam MacCarthy Cup title since 2005.

There are two changes from their semi final win over Kilkenny corner forward Shane Kingston replaces Shane Barrett and Eoin Cadogan comes in for injured Ger Millerick at wing back.

In total 13 of the Cork team started against Limerick in the Munster SHC - Robert Downey for Damien Cahalane and Luke Meade for Millerick the differences.

CORK: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Robbie O'Flynn (Erins Own); Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Shane Kingston (Douglas). Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neills), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media