Preview: Limerick and Cork clash in historic All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park

JUST 252 days after Declan Hannon raised the Liam MacCarthy aloft in an empty Croke Park Limerick are back in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final this Sunday afternoon.

Today will be just the third time that Limerick have played in successive All-Ireland SHC deciders as John Kiely’s men bid to retain the title for the first time ever.

This Sunday afternoon will see Limerick appear in a third final in four years and a 19th ever final with nine previous victories.

The clash of Munster rivals this Sunday August 22 at 3.30 in Croke Park will see both RTE and Sky Sports with live television coverage.

It’s a first ever Limerick-Cork final and the fourth ever all-Munster affair after 2020, 2013 and 1997.

Cork will be the seventh different county to face Limerick in an All-Ireland SHC final and to-date Limerick have claimed ultimate honours against five different counties.

As Limerick look to retain the title for a historic first time, outside of the Big-3 of Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary, only Galway in 1987/88 and Wexford in 1955/56 have won back-to-back titles.

In a final that marks the centenary of the 1921 final when Limerick won the first final when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was awarded, GAA and government officials confirmed that 40,000 will be the attendance.

Sunday will come seven weeks after the Munster SHC clash of the finalists - Limerick were 2-22 to 1-17 winners in Thurles on July 3.

While Limerick progressed to defeat Tipperary and Waterford enroute to the final – so an All-Ireland title on the line by defeating just Munster teams.

After the eight point loss to Limerick, Cork had to regroup to beat Clare, Dublin and Kilkenny.

Cork will be appearing in their 50th final and a first since 2013. The Rebels will be chasing a first title since 2005.

Before a sliothar was pucked in the championship, Limerick were listed as 11/10 favourites and this week had moved into the hottest of 1/4 favourites. From the outset Cork were fifth in the betting at 10/1 and are still available at 11/4 this week to end their 16 year wait for a title.

While all will be new for Cork, All-Ireland final day is now thankfully familiar territory for Limerick. In the Limerick panel of 35, twelve players start a third final, while another six players have started in at least one final, and another four have been introduced as substitutes.

Indeed 22 of the Limerick panel of 35 are chasing a third Celtic Cross medal and just teenagers Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan are chasing a first.

The Limerick team was announced after training on Friday evening

On the field of play, Limerick have heroes in all sectors.

Nickie Quaid is a veteran of 12 seasons with Limerick and stands firm behind a full back line of Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash.

In the half back line are the towering presence of Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes, who all offer both the options of piercing runs from deep as well as pinpoint deliveries into attack – on top of defence prowess of course.

In midfield, William O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan are powerhouses in an engine room that sets the tone.

Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey form a half forward line that holds everything from power, pace, scoring ability and hurling wizardry and two recent Hurler of the Year winners.

The inside line of attack will be free-taker Aaron Gillane, the tormentor that is Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey, who had his semi final red card overturned last week.

All in all, a polished outfit of the most skillful hurlers that coupled with their insatiable work-rate can claim a rightful place among the greats as back-to-back champions this afternoon at GAA Headquarters.