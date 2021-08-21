Two Limerick teams in All-Ireland camogie championship quarter finals

Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan
THERE are two All-Ireland championship quarter finals for Limerick camogie this Saturday afternoon.
In Kinnegad, Co Westmeath at 3pm Limerick play Armagh in the Premier Junior Championship, while in Fermoy at 2pm Limerick play Kilkenny in the Minor A Championship.
The Limerick juniors are managed by the senior management led by Pat Ryan. They beat Cavan and Down to reach the knockout stages but now face Armagh, who won this title last season.
Limerick would play Wexford or Clare in the semi final the following weekend if victorious over Armagh.
The Limerick team was announced on Friday night.
Pat Ryan and his management team have named their team for tomorrow's All Ireland Quarter Final vs Armagh
Deets ⬇️
3pm
Kinnegad
️ https://t.co/Dfy3ADoi4P Code Limerick
Game will be live streamed on the @Armaghcamogie Facebook page! #COYGIG #cantseecantbe pic.twitter.com/znkcSzCIJr
At minor level, the Chris Mortell managed side lost to Cork but beat Clare to reach the knockout stages.
Last month this side reached the Munster final, where they lost to Cork.
The Limerick team was announced on Thursday evening.
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT SIREN— Limerick Camogie (@LimCamogie) August 19, 2021
Chris Mortell & his management team have announced their team for this weekend's @OfficialCamogie Minor All Ireland Quarter Final vs @KilkennyCamogie
Sat 21st August
Fermoy
2pm
