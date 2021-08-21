21/08/2021

Two Limerick teams in All-Ireland camogie championship quarter finals

Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are two All-Ireland championship quarter finals for Limerick camogie this Saturday afternoon.

In Kinnegad, Co Westmeath at 3pm Limerick play Armagh in the Premier Junior Championship, while in Fermoy at 2pm Limerick play Kilkenny in the Minor A Championship.

The Limerick juniors are managed by the senior management led by Pat Ryan. They beat Cavan and Down to reach the knockout stages but now face Armagh, who won this title last season.

Limerick would play Wexford or Clare in the semi final the following weekend if victorious over Armagh.

The Limerick team was announced on Friday night.

At minor level, the Chris Mortell managed side lost to Cork but beat Clare to reach the knockout stages.

Last month this side reached the Munster final, where they lost to Cork.

The Limerick team was announced on Thursday evening.

