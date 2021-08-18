List of 22 shops in Limerick to stock All-Ireland Hurling Final match programme

THE 2021 All-Ireland hurling final match programme is to go on sale across Limerick and Cork this Saturday.
In total 22 centra stores across Limerick city and county will have the coveted match programme on sale for €7.
Centra have advised that sales will continue only while stocks last in each relevant store.
LIMERICK SHOPS
Adare - Garvey
Annacotty - Noone
Cappamore - Lenihan
Castletroy - Duggan
Caherconlish - O'Sullivan
Clarina - O'Sullivan
Doon - O'Sullivan
Dooradoyle -Walsh
Drumcollogher - Meaney
Ennis Road, Limerick city - Rodahan
Foynes - Reidy
Hospital - O'Sullivan (both stores)
Kilfinnane - Sheehy
Limerick city - Ryan
Lower William St, Limerick city - Ryan
Newcastle West - Garvey
O'Connell St, Limerick city - Ryan
Pallasgreen - Regan
Patrickswell - Hodkinson
Raheen -Ryan
Woodview - Rodahan
TIPPERARY
Newport - Ryan
CORK SHOPS
Aherla - Delaney
Ballineen - Hennessy
Ballinspittle - Hegarty
Ballylickey - Cronin
Ballymakeera - Dromey
Bandon - Irishtown - O'Leary
Bandon - New Road - O'Leary
Beal na Blath Keohane/Buckley
Bishopstown - Herlihy
Blarney - Blake
Broadale - Keohane/Buckley
Buttevant - Doherty
Carrigtwohill - Ahern
Castlemartyr - Ahern
Charleville - Lee
Clonakilty - Keane CS
Cloyne - Cahill
Coachford - Murphy
Cobh - Murphy
Crosshaven - Lynch
Doneraile - O'Mahony
Donnybrook - Breen
Drimoleague - Collins
Dunmanway - Galvin
Enniskeane - O'Donovan
Fermoy - Herlihy
Grand Parade - Herlihy
Innishannon - O'Sullivan
Kevin OLeary Texaco Douglas
Kildorrery - O'Sullivan
Killeagh - Ahern
Kinsale Centra - Smith
Kinsale Road - Musgarve
Leap - Cronin
Limerick Rd - Lee
Mallow - Donal O'Mahony
Mallow - Herlihy
Millstreet - Coleman
Millstreet - Herlihy
O Leary Blarney
Oliver Plunkett St - Herlihy
Riverstick - Flynn
Rochestown Road - Murphy
Sallybrook - Grandon
Schull - Brosnan
Shandon St. - Clifford
Togher Cross - Whyte
Tory Top Road - O'Riordan
Union Hall Cronin
Washington St. - Mahony
Watergrasshill - Ross
