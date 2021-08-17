Glowing tributes paid to Limerick rowing icon Tony Tynne

GLOWING tributes have been paid to a Limerick rowing icon Tony Tynne.
A past Oarsman, Captain, and President of Limerick Boat Club, Tony Tynne’s funeral was on Monday.
Limerick Boat Club led the tributes.
“Tony’s association with the club spanned seven decades during which time he enthusiastically served his club and Irish Rowing with distinction. He will be remembered by his rowing family for his kindness and encouragement to all involved in the pursuit, throughout the country and his tireless efforts to promote the sport and his beloved Boat Club,” said a social media post by the club.
”We pass our deepest sympathies to Bernie, his wife and best friend of 57 years, and his children Sue, Dominic and Tony Jnr, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide and loyal circle of friends.”
Tony, late of Limerick Boat Club and Irish Shell, died peacefully at home in Belfield Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City.
Rowing Ireland said: “Tony was a well-respected member of the wider Irish rowing community and he will be fondly remembered.”
Cllr Joe Leddin said: “People make cities and Tony Tynne was one of those people”.
Just this April Tony’s history of Limerick Boat Club was printed. ‘On Wellesley Pier’ is over 200 pages to chart the 150 year old history of Limerick Boat Club from 1870 to 2020.
Away from rowing, many will remember Tony Tynne as a popular quizmaster across Limerick city.
Honour guard for the late Tony Tynne, Limerick Boat Club, on Sarsfield Bridge by members of all the Limerick rowing Clubs
PIC: Dermot Lynch
More News
Adam Lancaster and Christine Houghton joined Mayor Daniel Butler, who works for Deps by day, to meet with Minister-of-State Frank Feighan | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.