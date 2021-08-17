Dan Morrissey: Living his childhood All-Ireland hurling final dreams with Limerick

DAN Morrissey has been to every All-Ireland SHC final since he was six.

This Sunday will be his 23rd straight showpiece but more importantly his third time to be centre stage as a player.

Some memorable occasions in Croke on and off the field but the 2019 was perhaps the hardest for Morrissey to watch after Kilkenny dethroned Limerick in that semi final.

“A few boys didn’t even watch that All-Ireland final. I would always watch it. I won’t lie, it probably was a tough watch knowing you could have been there. Look, it was in our own hands. I wouldn’t put it down to that ‘65 decision. There were other chances in the game to win it and we didn’t take them. The blame was with us that we weren’t in the final that year.”

He explained: “Tipp were fully deserving of the All-Ireland that year. I still went up to it. Tipp were a good bit better on the day. We did have regrets from that semi-final. It does take a good few weeks or even months to get over it. But you can’t keep dwelling on the past the whole time. Once the 2020 season started, we might have went back training November 2019. A line was drawn. We just said we move on. there is no point looking back saying “what if this or that”. You just have to get on with the future. You can’t change the past.”

But the past can be a motivator for the future.

“When you get the feeling of winning like we did in 2018, you just want to get back there as much as you can. Because you see everything that goes with it in terms of the celebrations, what it means to family and friends in the whole county. Once you get the feeling of winning, you just want to win as much as you can for as long as you can. That’s been the case every year since,” said the 28 year old Ahane man.

It’s clear All-Ireland final means much to the full back.

“We would have always nearly made it a family day out. That was the one weekend, whoever was playing, we would have always made the trip to Croke Park,” said Morrissey, son of former Limerick GAA Treasurer Donal.

“1999, Cork and Kilkenny was my first one. I was only six. I’ve been to every All-Ireland since then. there wasn’t many that Limerick were in the first number of years – it was always your Tipps, Corks, Kilkennys. It is a bit mad now that we’ve been in three finals in four years. Limerick supporters haven’t been used to that success. The All-Ireland final is always a great occasion. Always a weekend I looked forward to, whether Limerick were in it or weren’t in it. Being able to play in one now is just a bit mad when you think growing up, that was your dream to be playing in All-Ireland finals for your county. To be able to live that experience the last few years is just great,” he explained

Best finals?

“The 2014 final with the Hawk-Eye incident at the end, for excitement, that probably stands out the most. There’s been some great finals. Limerick and Kilkenny in 2007, the first time Limerick had been in a final in years. I remember the excitement around the county at the time. I was only 14, only young, but I remember it well.”

Last December Dan and bother Tom lifted the Liam MacCarthy together in Croke Park – just as they did in 2018.

“We probably won't sit back and realise what we've won until the day we retire, whenever that is, when you sit back and appreciate the medals that you won. I suppose growing up I would have always went to All-Ireland finals growing up and it would have been rare enough that Limerick were in them so when we're in our third final now in four years, it is a bit surreal, especially to have Tom with me as well and it is a special occasion for the family and for Ahane, our club, as well so it's great,” said Dan.

Croke Park was empty nine months ago but will have 40,000 on Sunday.

“Yeah, look and All-Ireland medal is an All-Ireland medal. That feeling in the dressing room after the final was just unreal, we didn't have the celebrations that we would have had in 2018 for obvious reasons but it is great to see supporters back. I remember watching the Euros there a few months back in the the soccer and seeing the crowds at those games makes you jealous of those countries and saying you want that back as well. So even the last day seeing the crowd back and there'll be more again at the final because it really does add to the atmosphere. Even below in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the Munster final, it was only six or seven thousand but it felt two or three times that amount so look it s great to get the crowd back and it really does make the occasion that bit more special,” he said.

Extra special to play and win with your brother?

“Yeah, we would have played an awful lot out the back. Tom has a twin brother (Paddy) as well so it kind of would have been the three of us that would have played, the two of them against me in small sided games out the back so I thought him everything he needs to know about hurling! But it is great to be playing with the brother. He (Paddy) plays a bit with the club as well yeah, I suppose growing up the three of us would have had great battles. Hurling clubs are all about families really, it's a super occasion, we'll have all the cousins and the aunts and uncles going to the game as well.”

What of Cork?

“They're a serious team. We know they have great players, a nice mix of youth and it's not going to be easy, we know that. Whoever comes out on top will definitely earn it."