John Kiely: Limerick hurling is "a privilege and an honour - something to be treasured"

IN the Autumn of 2016 John Kiely put pen to paper on his blueprint for Limerick hurling.

The Galbally man had been approached about the vacant Limerick hurling manager role and across six weeks of consideration he scripted his vision for the team.

He would later give an insight into his thinking during a speech at an Upskilling the Mid-West event in Limerick.

The characteristics he expected of his team – “An indomitable will to win, A unity of the players, to the players, Passionate, 100% committed, Full of ambition, A continuous sense of learning and acquiring of skills, Strength and speed, Honesty, Modesty, Ruthlessness, Respect and Loyalty".

And, the type of Limerick hurler he was looking for: "Hard-working and willing to make the sacrifices required, willing to take the responsibilities that came with it and the accountability that came with that. That they would be able to demonstrate leadership qualities, that they would be able to enjoy their time involved with the team and that they would not only be successful on the pitch but successful off the pitch".

On Sunday, John Kiely leads Limerick into championship action for the 25th time – one victory away from the men in green retaining the All-Ireland SHC title for the first time ever.

It’s approaching three years since Limerick ended a 45 year famine to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup. A youthful Limerick could have dined on the fruits of their labour for years to come, but manager Kiely was never going to allow his players take that route.

As the victorious team departed Croke Park in 2018, Kiely got to his feet as the team bus meandered through the Dublin streets.

“We will be judged as we go forward as people. On how we carry this victory. As people. I want to be the same man I was two years ago, a year ago, last September, October, when we were trying to figure out how we were going to make this thing better. That’s the way it’s got to be. We have got to embrace humility, embrace respect, for ourselves first and foremost, for the group next. We are who we are. We’re ordinary joe soaps, from the four corners of our county, who have broken our backsides to try and achieve what we’ve achieved today. But I don’t want it to change me and don’t allow it to change you. We’re ordinary joes who’ve been very privileged, very honoured to be part of this group,” said Kiely as captured in Limerick’s official 2018 commemorative DVD, Dreams.

A speech which laid the foundation for the insatiable hunger his players continue to show.

This past week, those words privileged and humility were a focal point when Kiely spoke to media about his five years at the helm.

“We’re all aware it’s a very privileged position that we’re in as a group, and that we need to be cognisant of the fact that it’s a privilege and an honour, something to be treasured, not something for us to feel that it has made any difference to us other than this is what we do, we play sport, we play hurling,” he outlined.

“So humility is a big factor in our group and I’d hope that can be seen in how they play. They’re united, they play for each other, they play for the group and they play for the jersey - and not for themselves,” he stressed.

So happy they didn’t rest on 2018 laurels?

”It’s obviously very satisfying to be in the final but it’s no good being there unless you perform, and I know what that’s like,” he said firmly.

“Of course the boys have been through a lot over the last few years, as much as there’s been success, in their own lives they’ve had the normal challenges, and the last couple of years have been particularly challenging. Some members of the group have lost family members and friends, all those grounding experiences and tragedies, stuff which is real above and beyond sport.”

Briefly dipping into the past, his main focus is on the future.

“For us, we’re just concerned about our own path and incremental improvements from the first game against Cork, the Munster final against Tipperary, and again against Waterford. We took it up another gear and again next weekend we’ll be looking to take it up another gear. And hopefully produce our best performance,” he outlined.

What of Cork?

“Cork have clearly had a great championship and are going to bring a really serious challenge in the final. That’s how it should be. Our job is to bring as big a challenge as we can and I’ve no doubt it’ll be a great battle between the two sides,” he replied.

The sides have produced some titanic battles in league and championship during the Kiely era but is feels Limerick have moved on from Cork being the bogey team of old.

“The narrative of being a bogey team I don’t buy into, these games are all on the day, we all have our parameters around what we’re chasing - we’ll go after it the way we’ve always done, we’ll prepare hard and well and we’ll try to bring the best performances we can bring.”