Limerick Leader weekly golf notes

ADARE MANOR

RESULT: Atlantic Fleet Cup held 7th/8th August. 1st Ian O'Gorman (8) 39pts, 2nd Eoin Moran (7) 39 pts (B9), Gross Liam Lenihan (4) 34pts, 4th Cathal Crowley (15) 38pts.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heinekin, August 8 – Old Course; 1st Tom Wall (16) 40pts; 2nd Mark O’Brien (26) 39pts; 3rd Daniel Donovan (20) 37pts (B9 20); Best Gross: Edward Stack (+2) 36pts; Category 1 (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Conor Kilroy (3) 36pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Sean Corcoran (12) 37pts (B9 19); 2nd Brian Sheehy (7) 37pts (B9 17); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st John Murray (14) 37pts; 2nd Edward Costello (20) 36pts; Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Gerry Kearney (21) 36pts; 2nd Michael D Farrell (22) 35pts.

Fixtures: Sunday 15th August: Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – Old Cours

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 3rd August – Old Course; 1st Sighle Henigan (20) 40 Pts; 2nd Niamh Mullins (29) 39 pts (B9-18); 3rd Caroline Griffin (58) 39 Pts; 4th Orla Quilty (13) 36 pts

Ladies Fourball-Betterball: Competition – 5th August – Old Course; 1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) & Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 43pts; 2nd Mary Sheehy (3) & Marie Reen (23) 41pts;

3rd Mary O’Donoghue (12) & Lorraine Canty (15) 40pts (18/22).

Ladies Voucher Competition: Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction: August 8 – Cashen; 1st Betty Doolan (24) 42pts; 2nd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 38pts; Gross Mary O’Donoghue (14) 20 Gross pts; 3rd Marianne Relihan (50) 37pts (B9-17); 4th Elva Clancy (34) 37pts (B9-13); 5th Norma Mullane (29) 37pts (B9-12).

Fixtures: Saturday 14th August1 – Lady Captains Prize Olga Kiely – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures:

Thursday 19th August: Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures:Friday 20th August: Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYNEETY

CLUB CLASSIC: The Ballyneety Golf Club Classic 2021 will take place on September 2nd & 3rd 2021 at Ballyneety Golf Club. The main fundraiser for the Club is kindly sponsored by our great partners and friends at St Ailbe’s Credit Union. Entry fee is €300 for a team of 3 and includes a 3 course meal after golf. There is a variety of sponsorship options starting at €100. The Classic will have very attractive prizes for all winners.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Friday Open Singles 6th August; 1st- Thomas Cooney 42 pts; 2nd- Niamh McSweeney 40 pts; Gross Nathan Fox 27 Gross pts; 3rd; Michael Brown 38 pts

Juniors: August 3: Boys: Whites- Jack O'Neill 35 pts; Blacks- Aaron Piccolo 43 pts; Girls: Suzie Cusack 36 pts. Juniors 5th August: Boys: Whites- John Hogan 43 pts; Blacks- Aaron Piccolo 44 pts; Girls: Suzie Cusack 44 pts.

9 Hole Competition: Week-ending 6th August; 1st Brian Moloney 22pts; 2nd Stefan Howard 22pts; 3rd Marcus Creaven 22pts.

18 Hole V Par: 1st Noel McMahon 8+; 2nd Cillian O’Connor 5+; 3rd Ciaran O’Donoghue 4+; Gross Alan Neville 1+; 4th Conor McInerney 4+

Ladies: 18 Hole Stableford Golfer of the Year; 1st Carola Wixted 37pts; 2nd Shauna Moylan 37pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 76 strokes; 3rd Katrina O'Neill 36pts.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Brenda Fitzgibbon 36pts.

KILRUSH

Open Week Men: Tuesday, 3 August, Ennis Electrical Men's Open; 1 Oliver McNamara (16) 45 pts; 2 Patrick Coleman (21) 44 pts; 3 Cyril Kelly (19) 42 pts

men's open: Wednesday, 4 August, Saint Gobain Men's Open. 1 Michael Twomey (22) 43pts; 2 Bill O'Reilly (18) 42pts; 3 Michael Bolton (33) 41 pts; 4 Garry Cunningham Ennis (16) 40 pts; Div 1 Terry O'Hare (13) 40pts; Div 2 Noel Thornton (19) 39 pts; Div 3 John Robinson (26) 40pts.

results: Saturday, 7 August Crotty's Men's Open; 1 Ross Cullinan (19) 43 pts; 2 John Baker Woodstock (29) 39 pts; 3 Terry O'Hare (13) 37 pts Back 9; 4 Geremiah Brennan 37 pts (13)

hospital cup: Sunday, 8 August: Hospital Cup Men's Open; 1 Gerard Hehir (18) 42 pts Back 9; 2 Henry A Cahill (25) 42 pts; 3 Ronan Nagle (19) 40 pts Back 6; 4 Michael J King (25) 40 pts; Div 1 Jim Young Jnr (05) 39 pts; Div 2 Fergal O'Connor (18) 40 pts; Div 3 Eoin Fitzgerald (23) 39 pts.

Ladies: 5 August Hospital Cup Ladies; 1 Lucy Hayes 37 pts (29); 2 Joan O'Malley 36 pts (20); 3 Jean Lorigan 34 pts (32) (B9); 12 Hole Winner: Ann McMahon.



LIMERICK

LADIES: Competition: Eileen Murphy Greensomes: Date: 3rd August: 1st Breda Dundon (29) Fiona Long (27) Team (PH 29) 42pts; 2nd Marie Crawford (18) Jane Cowhey; (18)Team (PH19) 38 b6.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results for Monday, August 9: 1st Maurice Windle & Seamus Madigan; 2nd Mossie Stack & T.J. McDonagh.

Fixtures: Monday, August 16: 2 ball scramble (best ball – tee to green). As no draws will take place for the moment, players are advised to arrange their own partners and book their own time. Seniors tee time is reserved from 9am to 11.30am and players are requested to book within those times. The entrance fee of €5 can also be paid through the pro-shop.

TIPPERARY

RESULTS: Monday, August 2; Team of three; Sponsored By Sir Rowlands Bar, Thomastown, Trevor McInerney; 1st; Brian Devlin, Mary Devlin, Cathal Devlin 54; 2nd; John Morrissey, Mtn O’Connor, Josie Dunne 57; 3rd;David Mulcahy, Eamon Mulcahy, Tony Mulcahy 57.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday 3rd August, Open Singles; 1st; Sean Bohan (19) 42pts; 2nd; Colm Blackwell (27) 42 pts; 3rd; Billy O’Reilly (21) 41 pts.

president's prize: Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th August; Presidents Prize; Mr Gerard Dineen;

Winner Michael Morrissey ( 8) 61 pts; Runner Up; James O’Brien (11) 60.5 pts; 3rd; Seamus Ryan (19) 59.5 pts; Gross; Michael P Ryan (3) 36 pts; 4th Michael Maher; (22) 59 pts; Best 18hole Qual; Roger Lonergan (18) 39pts; Cat 1 (0-9); Alan Mescall (7) 54.5 pts; Cat 2 (10-16) Eddie Madden (16) 58 pts; Cat 3 ( 16+) Raymond Flynn(20) 57 pts; Past President; Joe B Ryan (25) 39 pts; Seniors Prize; Paddy Crowe; (17) 54.5 pts; Senior Yellow; Gerry Gannon (20) 27 pts; Junior Prize Donnacha Cleary (0) 38 pts.

CO TIPPERARY

Mens Golf: Captains Prize Qualifier: Captain Tony Reade’s Captain’s prize qualifier took place over the past weekend with a record number of participants. The weather possibly favored the Sunday players but made little difference to some of the excellent scores. The leading qualifiers going into the final next week are; 1st Michael Corcoran 89-23=66. 2nd Seamus Hickey 84-17=67. 3rd Damien McGrath 84-16=68

The Wednesday 9-hole qualifier was stroke-play last week, in 1st place Oliver Carr 34-2=32. In 2nd place Kieran Ryan 42-10=32. In 3rd Paddy Fitzgerald 37-4=33

Friday Open Singles; 1st Darragh Dwan 41pts. 2nd Brian Hartery 39pts 3rd Daniel O'Brien 38pts

Lady’s Golf: Lady Captain Anne hosted the first day of her Captain’s Prize on Sunday which started with Lady Captain meeting and greeting all the ladies taking part for that special Prize. Well done to everyone that played and we do it all again next Sunday for the beautiful Captain’s Prize. Lady Captain Anne looks forward to welcoming you all for the finale.

Winner of Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was Amy O’Sullivan with 20 pts. The 3T’s competition as played last week. In 1st place Catherine O’Halloran (36.6)-46 pts. 2nd Margaret O’Riordan (22.5)-45pts . Gross Libby Ryan (14.5)-22 gross pts.