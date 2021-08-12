12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Big guns kick-off with wins in Limerick District League Premier Division

Big guns kick-off with wins in Limerick District League Premier Division

Action from the meeting of Prospect Priory and Fairview Rangers in the Premier Division on Thursday night Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE 2021/22 Premier League kicked off tonight, Thursday, and Fairview Rangers had to dig deep to see off a battling Prospect XI in their opener at Cals Park. 

Few gave Prospect a chance but when Jack Cross gave them the lead the game took on a different look. 

Jeffery Judge  levelled the tie and after the restart Mike O’Gorman and Eoin Duff gave Fairview breathing space. 

Josh O’Rahilly scored a second for the home side but ‘View held on for the points. 

Pike Rovers also posted a good start with 4-0 victory over Janesboro, current holders of the Fran Mullally Trophy. Robbie Williams' side proved too strong for a young Boro XI running in goals from Conor Layng (2), Eoin Hanrahan and Ger Barry. 

Ballynanty Rvs continued on from where they left off last season with a 5-0 victory over Geraldines in LIT. 

A beauty from distance by Jake Dillon gave Balla a half time lead. Two goals from corner kicks after the restart put paid to the Dines challenge, Aaron Nunan and Adrian Power obliging. Eddie Byrnes made it 4-0 an an own goal made up the tally. 

Coonagh were the surprise packet in last season’s short lived season. They began their campaign tonight by hosting Nenagh but suffered a heavy defeat against an impressive Tipperary side. Eoin Coffey, Bryan McGee, Kieran O’Brien and Dylan Kennedy were on the mark for the visitors. Coonagh replied with a penalty scored by Martin Deady.

Aisling Annacotty and  Regional Utd played out an entertaining game in Annacotty with the spoils going to the home side on a 3-2 scoreline.

Ewan O’Brien put Regional in front, cancelled out by a Shane Clarke penalty after the break. Kieran O’Connell restored the visitors lead before Adam Dore opened his Aisling account to make it 2-2.

With the evenly poised Shane Stack struck the winner to seal the points for the home side. 

In the final game in the top flight Kilmallock had a disappointing start to proceedings going down at home to Mungret Regional. The visitors under Ger Burke had the perfect start scoring four without reply from Eoghan Ryan (2), Kieran Long and Pa Aherne.

Limerick District League: Premier League Results:

Janesboro 0, Pike Rovers 4

Prospect Priory 2, Fairview Rangers 3

Aisling Annacotty 3, Regional United 2

Coonagh Utd 1 Nenagh AFC 4

Ballynanty Rovers 5 Geraldines 0

Kilmallock 0 Mungret Regional 4


Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media