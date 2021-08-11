It's the big kick-off for Limerick District league soccer season

THE 2021/22 Limerick District League Junior Soccer season kicks-off on this Thursday, August 12, hoping it’s a case of third time lucky.

Having watched the last two seasons decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the soccer public are craving the excitement that end of season brings about.

While we did have Munster Junior and FAI finals in 2019/20, all other competitions fell by the wayside.

Last season was halted nearly halfway through with the top half of the table reading as follows; Ballynanty (9/23), Pike Rvs (8/21), Aisling (8/19), Fairview (6/16), Regional (8/16), Coonagh (8/10) (Played/Points)

The road to glory for 2021/22 begins this week with most attention as usual focused on the Premier League.

By default, Janesboro are current holders of the title and they have a difficult start to proceedings when they host Pike Rvs.

‘Boro have had a change of management in close season. Jason O’Connor, who began a rebuilding program at the club, has opted to move on.

Daithi O’Donoghue, who tasted huge success with the club, both as a player and part of the management set up, has taken up the challenge to continue to rebuild.

The new manager has attracted several players from an impressive Kilfrush side and if he can integrate them, they will be a huge boost.

There are plenty of changes in Crossagalla as Pike Rovers look to fill several gaps. Conor Kavanagh has moved to sunnier climes, while Kieran Hanlon moved on to Treaty Utd. The addition of Aisling duo, Aaron Murphy and Brendan O’Dwyer, will help in that regard. Ger Barry also joins from Ballynanty Rvs.

Fairview Rangers have seen action in the FAI Senior Cup, and they acquitted themselves very well before losing in extra time to Finn Harps. They begin their campaign with a trip to Prospect Priory. Conor Coughlan and Kennedy N’Dip made the switch from Aisling while Mike O’Gorman, if he can regain his fitness, will prove a class signing.

They have lost some serious talent to Treaty, most notably Alan Murphy, Clyde O'Connell and Sean McSweeney while Dermot Fitzgerald and Darragh Hughes return to Balla. Prospect lost a couple players also but welcome Yakouba Yabre and former Fairview player Dylan Kelly Higgins.

Ballynanty Rvs led the way when things were halted back in October. They will be hoping that the form they showed then, will be evident again on resumption of play.

They must do it without Alex Purcell, Ger Barry and Rian O'Connell, who have moved on, but the return to the fold of Dermot Fitzgerald, Darragh Hughes is a huge positive.

Geraldines will be relying on the same squad as last season with the exception of Evan Moloney and Dean McNamara who have stepped down a division to join Carew Park.

Most of the player movement over the break revolved around Aisling Annacotty.

Blake Curran, David O'Mahoney and Eoin Murphy are newcomers to fold and while the names might not mean much to the casual observer, Shane O’Hanlon’s ability to spot talent ensures they will be good additions to the side.

Former Fairview player James Cussen is back in town as is former Aisling favourite Brian O'Donovan. Former Murroe player Liam Quinn could prove the pick of the new crop. He is a hugely talented player with a keen eye for goal.

The availability of Adam Foley (returned from Treaty) and Aled Harkin also strengthens the side.

It’s not all positive out Annacotty way however, as they have lost the services of Aaron Murphy, Conor Coughlan and Brendan O'Dwyer to name a few.

On Thursday they host Regional Utd, who have been going about their business without fuss. They lost Edward McCarthy and Joel Coustrain to Treaty Utd and Shane Dillon returns to Charleville. They have added a new defender in Evan O’Connor (Not the Aisling player).

Coonagh were very impressive last season and they have a similar squad . They host Nenagh who lost Mike O'Gorman and Alan Sheehan but picked up new signings Kieran Barr and Paul Costello.

Kilmallock and Mungret Regional meet in Kilmallock and it pits two sides who will concentrate on much the same panels as last season in the hope of an improved showing.

Fixtures

Thursday August 12th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Premier League

Coonagh V Nenagh, K Gorman

Ballynanty V Geraldines, R Broe

Prospect Priory V Fairview Rangers, S Rooney

Kilmallock V Mungret Regional, Mike Monahan

Aisling Annacotty V Regional, B Higgins

Janesboro V Pike Rovers, D Power

Premier A League

Newport v Charleville, A Hall

Div 1A

Star Rvs V Granville Rgs, D Downing

Hyde Rgs v Patrickswell, Martin Monaghan

Castle Rvs V Ballylanders, G Clancy

Kilfrush V Shelbourne, J McNamara

Southend V Knockainey, M Murphy

Friday Aug 13th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Div 1B

Mungret Reg V Aisling Annacotty C, Martin Monaghan

Pallagreen V Caledonians, M Murphy

Glenview Rvs V Charleville, Mike Monahan

Caherdavin Celtic V Newport, A Galvin

Athlunkard Villa B V Regional Utd B, R McCann

Div 2A

Kilmallock B V Wembley Rvs, M Kiely

Corbally Utd B V Meanus, A Walsh

Hyde Rgs B V Murroe B, T Joyce

Janesboro B V Castle Utd, S Rooney

Div 3A

Parkville B V Croom Utd, P O’Brien

Corbally Utd C V Granville Rgs B, J Clancy

Mungret Reg D V Pike Rvs B, S Scully

Newtown Rvs A V Brazuca United, T O’Sullivan

Newtown Rvs B V Ballynanty Rvs B, J Rooney

Summerville Rvs B V Herbertstown A, D Downing

Herbertstown B V Knockainey B, F O’Neill

Saturday Aug 14th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Premier A League

Hill Celtic V Athlunkard Villa, D Downing

Carew Park V Aisling Ann B, A Hall

Moyross V Corbally Utd, K Gorman

Fairview Rgs B V Cappamore, D Power

Murroe V Holycross, B Higgins

Div 2B

Lisnagry A V Northside, R McCann

Abbey Rvs V Lisnagry B, Martin Monaghan

Nenagh B V Mungret Reg C, M Kiely

Newport C v Aisling Annacotty D, A Galvin

Shelbourne B V Coonagh Utd B, T Joyce

Dromore Celtic v Athlunkard Villa C, M Murphy

Sunday Aug 15th (All games kick off 10.30am)

Premier League

Geraldines V Coonagh, B Higgins

Fairview Rangers V Nenagh, R Broe

Mungret Regional V Ballynanty Rvs, K Gorman

Regional V Prospect Priory, D Power

Pike Rovers V Kilmallock, S Rooney

Janesboro V Aisling Annacotty, A Hall

Div 1A

Hyde Rgs V Star Rvs, G Clancy

Ballylanders V Granville Rgs, J McNamara

Shelbourne V Patrickswell, Martin Monahan

Knockainey V Castle Rvs, R Broe

Summerville Rvs V Kilfrush, S Rooney

Tuesday Aug 17th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Div 1B

Parkville V Pallagreen, Martin Monaghan

Charleville V Mungret Reg, M Kiely

Caledonians V Caherdavin Celtic, T Joyce

Regional Utd B V Glenview Rvs, A Walsh

Newport V Athlunkard Villa B, J McNamara

Div 2A

Wembley Rvs V Caherconlish, K McCormack

Murroe B V Kilmallock B, R McCann

Castle Utd V Corbally Utd B, M Murphy

Janesboro B V Hyde Rgs B, A Galvin

Wednesday Aug 18th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Div 2B

Lisnagry B V Lisnagry A, M Kiely

Mungret Reg C V Northside, A Galvin

Aisling Annacotty D V Abbey Rvs, M Murphy

Coonagh Utd B V Nenagh B, Martin Monaghan

Athlunkard Villa C V Newport C, A Walsh

Dromore Celtic v Shelbourne B, T Joyce

Div 3A

Granville Rgs B V Parkville B, J Clancy

Pike Rvs B V Croom Utd, K McCormack

Brazuca United V Corbally Utd C, P O’Brien

Ballynanty Rvs Rvs B V Mungret Reg D, J McNamara

Herbertstown A V Newtown Rvs A, S Scully

Knockainey B V Newtown Rvs B, F O’Neill

Herbertstown B V Summerville Rvs B, J Rooney

U17 Div One

Mungret Reg V Regional Utd, Mike Monahan

Caherdavin Cel V Pike Rvs, S Rooney

Aisling Annacotty A V Shelbourne, K Gorman

Ballynanty Rvs v Fairview Rgs, R Broe

U17 Div Two

Kilfrush v Castle Utd, R McCann

Thursday Aug 19th (All games kick off 6.30pm)

Premier League Round 3

Coonagh V Fairview Rangers, S Rooney

Geraldines V Mungret Regional, D Downing

Nenagh V Regional Utd, J McNamara

Ballynanty V Pike Rovers, B Higgins

Prospect Priory V Janesboro, Mike Monahan

Kilmallock V Aisling Annacotty, D Power

Div 1A

Star Rvs V Ballylanders, A Hall

Hyde Rgs V Shelbourne, K Gorman

Granville Rgs V Knockainey, G Clancy

Patrickswell V Summerville Rvs, M Kiely

Kilfrush V Southend, R Broe

U17 Div Two

Regional Utd B v Corbally Utd, A Galvin

Pallasgreen v Croom, M Murphy

Aisling Annacotty B v Herbertstown, R McCann

U17 Div Three

Geraldines v Newport, J Clancy

Cappamore v Charleville, S Scully

Parkville v Granville Rgs, Ken McNamara